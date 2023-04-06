IMPEACH ED : CCC TOLD

POLITICAL activists are piling pressure on the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to move a motion in Parliament to impeach President Emmerson Mnangagwa over alleged corruption in the gold sector by his cronies.
This follows an exposé by international news channel Al
Jazeera, which produced a documentary, Gold Mafia, exposing alleged smuggling
of the country’s gold and money laundering by Mnangagwa’s allies.
Activists Team Pachedu said impeachment was the “most
viable” way for CCC to bring Mnangagwa to account for the acts of corruption in
his government as it could not call for protests over the issue.
“As Team Pachedu, we think the opposition should put the
necessary pressure on Mnangagwa to step down and a good safe way is to move a
motion to impeach him in Parliament.
“The legislators have a role to play in checking the
executive,” Team Pachedu told NewsDay yesterday.
The group said Mnangagwa also violated the Constitution by
failing to gazette the delimitation report as required.
“Should the legislators not move a motion, it will set a
very bad precedence.
“In 2017 the opposition MPs were willing to impeach the
then late former President Robert Mugabe on far lesser charges.
“It is a matter of national duty placed upon the
Legislature to be the watchdog on the Executive’s failure.
“If they do not, this will render the House a useless
institution.”
CCC chief whip Prosper Mutseyami told NewsDay that the
party was aware of the calls to table an impeachment motion on Mnangagwa.
“We make decisions through the party caucus. Whatever
decision we make, we make it collectively,” Mutseyami said.
“We saw the call on Twitter, which is also viral on
WhatsApp.
“We will discuss it in our caucus, and then a decision will
come after consultation with our leadership.”
He added: “However, we don’t condone corruption and
undemocratic people.
“We need to fight all forces fighting democracy.
“This week, most of our legislators will be seized with
internal party processes.
“Naturally, they won’t be in Parliament. But those who are
resident in Harare can attend while those out of Harare can attend virtually.”
Political analyst Eldred Masunungure said impeachment was a
“wild goose chase” as chances were slim for the position to remove Mnangagwa
from power.
“It will be a symbolic act, which will not be able to
remove Mnangagwa from State House, but will only attract a vicious reaction
from the State,” Masunungure said.
“We all know the threats by (Mnangagwa’s spokesperson
George) Charamba against journalists who are covering the Al Jazeera exposé.
“They were not empty threats.
“So the ruling party will not be fazed by the impeachment
motion, but it is one way for CCC to tell the citizens that they are aware, and
they care about the concerns about corruption.
“I also think if the impeachment procedure is to be
considered, it should wait until the news channel airs all the episodes for it
to have solid evidence to move the motion.”
Mugabe was forced to resign after impeachment processes
went into motion in November 2017 following a military coup. Newsday
