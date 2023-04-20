I WILL SUE YOU : CHARUMBIRA THREATENS VICTIM

CHIEFS Council president Fortune Charumbira, who has been reported for allegedly sexually abusing his married niece on two occasions, has threatened to sue the victim for defamation, claiming the charges were baseless.
Charumbira, is who is also president of Pan-African
Parliament (PAP), isy accusing the victim of conniving with opposition Citizens
Coalition for Change (CCC) party members to fabricate charges against him after
he failed to convince the victim’s family to withdraw the charges, NewsDay has
established.
The victim, who cannot be named for ethical reasons,
reported the matter at Masvingo Central Police Station under RRB 5457646 on
Saturday last week, but Charumbira has not yet been arrested.
In leaked WhatsApp chats seen by NewsDay, Charumbira told
the victim’s father that he regretted that the incident occurred and pleaded
with him not to share the leaked audio in which he was allegedly soliciting for
a kiss from the 27-year-old niece.
“Mangwanani Shumba. Even before I opened the audio, I heard
from Nyembesi who had heard from Jonny,” the former deputy minister is heard
saying.
“I like your spirit. Let us maintain the constructive
approach. Let’s build and not destroy the good spirit.
“You sent me the audio to listen and respond. Nothing is
better than that.
“Although I would have suggested not sharing the audio
before engaging with me, I will not be diffensive (sic).
“I will be open and seek to mend. Please take your comfort
to meet and get the confused circumstances, clear confusion and mixed up
identity. Until now.
“Cool down. Ngatisangane tiri two (Let’s meet the two of
us).
“You may choose to understand my IGNORANCE at the time
(sic). I regret it.”
But Charumbira told NewsDay yesterday that he wanted to
file charges against those who were raising the allegations, which he said were
false.
“I actually want to sue those who are levelling those false
allegations against me,” he said.
“There is no element of truth in those allegations. I never
spoke to them after the charges were filed against me.”
He, however, requested further questions in writing, but
had not yet responded by last night.
“I want to set the record straight,” he said.
“Send me your question on WhatsApp and I will explain
everything to you.”
Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said
police would release a statement on the matter.
“We still stand by what we said earlier that we will
release a statement in due course,” Nyathi said.
“On allegations of threatening the victim, I will check
with the Officer Commanding Masvingo.”
The victim’s father refused to comment on his conversation
with Charumbira.
The complaint should speak on this matter. Let me see what
I can do. I will get back to you,” he told NewsDay.
Repeated efforts to get in touch with him later were in vain as he rejected calls from Newsday
But the leaked chats seen by NewsDay show that Charumbira accused the victim of “maliciously” filing the charges against him, apparently after failing to get the family to withdraw the charges.
“I know you are working on documentation to go to Canada and run away from Zimbabwe after messing up my name with lies,” Charumbira said in the leaked chats.
“Do not run away. Ndakatosviba kare (my name was long soiled), let’s meet in court.
“As a result of this attack on me, there is a lot of information between you, sekuru Foki and Gari which I know.
“Ndavurawa image pasi rose nenhema kuti (My image has been tarnished worldwide through allegations that) I touched (your) private parts etc kidnapped etc. Whoom! Mwari ndewedu tese (God is for us all).
“Vana (The likes of) Takanayi and other CCC members had
several meetings with you to push this agenda.
“I did not think you would agree to falsehoods against me
to please them.”
In the 16-minute audio recording that has gone viral,
Charumbira reportedly solicited for a kiss from the victim, who spurned his
advances.
According to a police memo, Charumbira called the
complainant on March 31 this year and invited her for lunch at a top hotel in
Harare while she was on her way to Mazowe on school business.
At the hotel, Charumbira allegedly fondled the
complainant’s breasts.
He also put his hand in her dress and kissed her without
her consent, part of the memo reads.
Women’s rights organisations have demanded Charumbira’s arrest to allow justice to take its course. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment