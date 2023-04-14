I FOUND HER DUMPED BY ROADSIDE : COP SURRENDERS DAUGHTER

IN a bizarre case of child negligence, a policeman allegedly surrendered his daughter to the police after lying that he had found her dumped by the roadside.

The girl’s exact whereabouts are yet to be ascertained as she was taken to a care home by the Department of Social Welfare.

Muchazepi Samunderu, 31, a constable, appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi, charged with supplying false information to the police and ill-treating a child.

He was granted $100 000 bail.

The State said in February 2020, Samunderu’s wife, Agnes Khoza, who is also a cop, was deployed to Zvishavane and left their daughter, who was almost two years, in his custody.

It is alleged that Samunderu neglected and ill-treated his daughter by moving her from one relative to another.

In March 2020, Samunderu allegedly took the child to Ruwa Police with her bag of clothes and claimed that she had been abandoned by the roadside.

In April 2020, the mother returned and asked where their daughter was.

He told her that she was with one of his relatives, and she couldn’t see her due to Covid-19 travel bans.

She continued pestering him for the child until she filed a police report this year.

Samunderu is said to have confessed to his wife that he had surrendered her to Social Welfare because he didn’t know how to take care of the child.

Zebediah Bofu prosecuted. H Metro