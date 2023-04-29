HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES WORSENING IN ZIM : COMONWEALTH LAWYERS

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s bid to re-join the Commonwealth bloc could be in serious jeopardy after a grouping of lawyers within the bloc raised questions over the country’s deteriorating human rights situation.
This came as Mnangagwa yesterday insisted that the participation
of European nations, the United States of America and the United Kingdom at
this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) is an indication that his
re-engagement drive is bearing fruit.
“The Americans are here, the British are here, the EU is
here. What else would we want? Everybody is here. So this engagement and
re-engagement policy is bearing fruit. Perhaps, they heard that the Majesty is
coming. That’s why they are here,” Mnangagwa told journalists after touring
exhibition stands at the ZITF which ends today.
In a statement, the Commonwealth Lawyers Association (CLA)
raised concern over the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVOs) Amendment saying
it was inconsistent with democratic principles.
CLA is an international non-profit organisation, which promotes the rule of law among Commonwealth member States.The controversial Bill has since sailed through Parliament.
“For democracy to flourish, informed and tolerant debate is
essential. Contrary views must be respected.
“Some events have occurred in Zimbabwe which causes concern
to the CLA.
“The Private Voluntary Organisations (PVOs) Amendment Bill,
which has passed Parliament has attracted much comment,” the CLA said on
Wednesday.
“The CLA considers the PVOs Bill to be inconsistent with
the Constitution of Zimbabwe, stifling freedom of association and freedom of
expression.
“The intrusive powers contained within the PVOs Bill will
inhibit and curtail legitimate activities of civic society operating through
private voluntary organisations, putting at risk the valuable social and
economic contributions of such organisations.
“CLA encourages and supports initiatives, which allow the
people of Zimbabwe to work together and unite to improve their personal circumstances,
healthcare, and economic advancement through organisations in civic society and
urges reconsideration of the PVOs legislation.”
When asked if it was possible for the government to
consider calls by CLA to reconsider the PVOs Amendment Bill, Justice minister
Ziyambi Ziyambi said, “No.”
Public Service ministry secretary Simon Masanga said: “It’s
beyond me.”
Mnangagwa’s government applied to rejoin the Commonwealth
on May 15, 2018.
The late former President Robert Mugabe quit the
Commonwealth in 2003 after the grouping sought to extend sanctions against the
country over human rights violations.
Last year, the Commonwealth snubbed Zimbabwe, but admitted
two former French colonies, Gabon and Togo.
The controversial Bill has also been criticised by the
United Nations and the United States.
The Bill will have the effect of criminalising the work of
civil society organisations by proposing harsh penalties, including jail time
of up to one year. Newsday
