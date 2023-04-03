HUBBY BUTCHERS CHEATING WIFE

A 34-year-old Old Tafara man allegedly stabbed his wife to death in the early hours of Saturday morning after accusing her of having an extramarital affair.

Ernest Musanza confronted his wife, Melody Musanza, 30, at around midnight about a man he had spotted her with earlier in the day.

The two reportedly had a heated argument and Melody stabbed Ernest with a knife.

Ernest grabbed the knife from her and repeatedly stabbed her on the neck and chest resulting in her death.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said Ernest was battling for his life under police guard at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

“Police arrested a man reported to have stabbed his wife to death following a domestic dispute,” said Insp Chakanza.

“On Friday afternoon, the accused person saw his wife walking around Tafara township with a man he suspected to be her boyfriend.

“He never confronted them and decided to ask her later at home. At around 11.30pm, the accused asked his wife what was going on between her and the man he spotted her with in the afternoon.

“A misunderstanding then ensued and tempers flared at around 1.30am resulting in the now deceased stabbing her husband in the rib cage with an okapi knife.

“The husband stabbed his wife several times with the same knife on the left side of her neck and in the chest,” said Insp Chakanza.

Melody managed to crawl out of the bedroom, leaving Ernest lying on the bed bleeding profusely.

Their 18-year-old maid was awakened by the commotion and saw Melody crawling out of the bedroom when she went to check.

The maid rushed to inform the neighbours, but when they returned, they found Melody’s lifeless body on the bed side, suggesting that she had crawled back into the bedroom. H Metro