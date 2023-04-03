HRE PARKING BOSSES CHARGED WITH BRIBERY

TWO City of Harare parking supervisors were on Friday arraigned before magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro for allegedly bribing a motorist.
The duo, Bertha Gondo and Gabriel Mukoka were remanded to
today for bail application.
Allegations are that on March 30 this year at about 1330
hours, the complainant parked his vehicle along Mbuya Nehanda Street and paid
for one hour parking. He allegedly came back after an hour and found his
vehicle clamped on the right front wheel.
Easy Park officials whom he had paid for parking then
referred him to the two accused persons who indicated that his vehicle had been
clamped for violating parking regulations. They said he had straddled the white
line on the parking bay.
They then demanded US$20 to unclamp his vehicle. The
complainant was joined by Varaidzo Mahachi, a friend who also pleaded with the
accused for mercy.
The two insisted that they wanted the money.
Realising that the two accused persons were unrelenting,
Mahachi offered them US$5, which the accused persons accepted and unclamped the
vehicle.
Gondo received the money while Mukoka unclamped the
vehicle. Unbeknown to the duo, all these
activities were under the watchful eyes of Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission
officers who immediately pounced on them and arrested them for engaging in
corrupt activities.
The US$5 was seized and a certificate of seizure was issued
to Gondo. Newsday
