HOOKER STABS MOTORIST IN THE HEAD

A MOTORIST was stabbed by a screwdriver in the head after being attacked by some sex workers after his car broke down in Central Avenue, Harare.
The man’s vehicle developed a mechanical fault along
Central Avenue. He stopped close to where Tanaka Samakande was standing with a
friend soliciting for clients.
Believing that she had found a client, Samakande approached
the man, but he indicated that he was not interested.
According to State papers, Samakande accused the motorist
of “window shopping” in their territory and demanded money.
She was joined by three other sex workers – Phakamani
Sibanda, Phepisani Sibanda and Marton Mudzimuirema.
One of them stabbed the motorist with a screwdriver on the
forehead before stealing a cooler box, two work suits and a jacket from his
car.
Phakamani and Phepisani allegedly ordered the motorist to
give Samakande US$5 and he complied.
Mudzimuirema is said to have violently grabbed the
motorist’s cellphone and they then fled from the scene.
A report was filed at Fife Avenue Police Station and they
were arrested at Gail Court, where they reside, after the motorist managed to
identify Samakande, who implicated the other three.
The four appeared in court yesterday and were remanded in
custody to May 2, for bail considerations.
Zebediah Bofu appeared for the State.
