HOOKER STABS MOTORIST IN THE HEAD

A MOTORIST was stabbed by a screwdriver in the head after being attacked by some sex workers after his car broke down in Central Avenue, Harare.

The man’s vehicle developed a mechanical fault along Central Avenue. He stopped close to where Tanaka Samakande was standing with a friend soliciting for clients.

Believing that she had found a client, Samakande approached the man, but he indicated that he was not interested.

According to State papers, Samakande accused the motorist of “window shopping” in their territory and demanded money.

She was joined by three other sex workers – Phakamani Sibanda, Phepisani Sibanda and Marton Mudzimuirema.

One of them stabbed the motorist with a screwdriver on the forehead before stealing a cooler box, two work suits and a jacket from his car.

Phakamani and Phepisani allegedly ordered the motorist to give Samakande US$5 and he complied.

Mudzimuirema is said to have violently grabbed the motorist’s cellphone and they then fled from the scene.

A report was filed at Fife Avenue Police Station and they were arrested at Gail Court, where they reside, after the motorist managed to identify Samakande, who implicated the other three.

The four appeared in court yesterday and were remanded in custody to May 2, for bail considerations.

Zebediah Bofu appeared for the State. H Metro