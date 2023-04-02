HITCH-HIKER ROBBED OF US$4IK

A 33-year-old man lost US$41 000 to suspected robbers who had offered him a lift to Borrowdale, in Harare this Friday.
In a statement released by the Zimbabwe Republic Police
this Saturday, the suspected robbers pounced on their victim after they had
offered him a lift near 6th Avenue and Borrowdale Road.
It is said the victim’s commuter omnibus broke down before
he hitch-hiked and falling prey to the robbers.
The robbers allegedly raided him of US$41 000 before they
dumped their victim near Mukuvisi Woodlands in Rhodesville, Harare.
Elsewhere the ZRP has arrested Member Nyathi aged 62 and
Bruce Ngwenya aged 22 on allegations of murder.
According to the police the duo fatally attacked Robert
Maphosa accusing him of having a marital affair with Nyathi’s wife.
It is alleged that the suspect attacked the victim all over
the body.
The ZRP has also arrested Stanley Moyo on allegations of
robbery which occurred at Masasa Business Centre in Zvishavane on Friday.
It is also alleged that the suspect attacked the victim
before robbing him his belongings.
Meanwhile the ZRP is investigating a case in which a
9-year-old child died at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after being attacked
by pit bulls in Whitcliffe suburb, Harare last week.
The child’ s death comes after a 68-year-old security guard
was found dead on Sunday with multiple injuries after he was mauled by four pit
bull dogs at a business premises in Waterfalls, Harare. ZBC
