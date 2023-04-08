GANG RAIDS CLINIC, NABBED BY VILLAGERS

FOUR armed robbers who pounced on Obva Clinic in Mashonaland West Province at midnight on April 6 were apprehended by villagers and subsequently arrested by the police after their plan failed.
The suspect, Tinashe Mangwiro(32) from Unit L, Chitungwiza,
Forgive Mupanganyemba(38) from Kuwadzana 4, Samuel Makazhu(48) from Kuwadzana 7
and Raphael Magunda(21) from Musona Village under Chief Magonde in Kenzamba
have since been arrested.
In a statement issued by Mashonaland West Police spokesperson
Inspector Margaret Chitove,
the four suspects
were reportedly armed when they pounced at Obva Clinic on April 6, at around
midnight.
It is alleged the quartet arrived at the clinic on the day
in question and broke the main gate and proceeded to the mothers' shelter where
the security guard was posted and threatened to kill him.
Two members of the gang reportedly held the security guard
hostage in another room while the other two broke the solar batteries cabinet
and disconnected the entire clinic's wiring system.
Sister Denya, a nurse at the clinic called out for help
when she noticed the sudden power cut alerting the local villagers who came to
the rescue.
The villagers intercepted the gang which was carrying one
solar battery approximately 300 metres from the crime scene, where they had
parked their get away car, a Toyota Wish.
Sensing danger as their plan had flopped, the suspects
dumped the battery and drove away while the villagers followed in hot pursuit
and eventually caught up with them along the road leading to Kenzamba where
their gate away car had had a breakdown.
Three of the suspects fled from the car but they were later
apprehended by the villagers while they sought transport to flee the area.
The matter was reported to the police and the solar battery
worth US$1 000 was recovered and investigations are still ongoing.
Inspector Chitove called on members of the public to work
together with the police and help catch criminals.
"We would like to applaud members of the public who worked
earnestly and showed resilience and unity of purpose in the apprehension of
suspects.
"We also urge members of the public to join hands with
the police to arrest criminals," she said. ZBC
