GANG RAIDS CLINIC, NABBED BY VILLAGERS

FOUR armed robbers who pounced on Obva Clinic in Mashonaland West Province at midnight on April 6 were apprehended by villagers and subsequently arrested by the police after their plan failed.

The suspect, Tinashe Mangwiro(32) from Unit L, Chitungwiza, Forgive Mupanganyemba(38) from Kuwadzana 4, Samuel Makazhu(48) from Kuwadzana 7 and Raphael Magunda(21) from Musona Village under Chief Magonde in Kenzamba have since been arrested.

In a statement issued by Mashonaland West Police spokesperson Inspector Margaret Chitove,

the four suspects were reportedly armed when they pounced at Obva Clinic on April 6, at around midnight.

It is alleged the quartet arrived at the clinic on the day in question and broke the main gate and proceeded to the mothers' shelter where the security guard was posted and threatened to kill him.

Two members of the gang reportedly held the security guard hostage in another room while the other two broke the solar batteries cabinet and disconnected the entire clinic's wiring system.

Sister Denya, a nurse at the clinic called out for help when she noticed the sudden power cut alerting the local villagers who came to the rescue.

The villagers intercepted the gang which was carrying one solar battery approximately 300 metres from the crime scene, where they had parked their get away car, a Toyota Wish.

Sensing danger as their plan had flopped, the suspects dumped the battery and drove away while the villagers followed in hot pursuit and eventually caught up with them along the road leading to Kenzamba where their gate away car had had a breakdown.

Three of the suspects fled from the car but they were later apprehended by the villagers while they sought transport to flee the area.

The matter was reported to the police and the solar battery worth US$1 000 was recovered and investigations are still ongoing.

Inspector Chitove called on members of the public to work together with the police and help catch criminals.

"We would like to applaud members of the public who worked earnestly and showed resilience and unity of purpose in the apprehension of suspects.

"We also urge members of the public to join hands with the police to arrest criminals," she said. ZBC