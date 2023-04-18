FRESH CHARGE FOR SIKHALA

DETAINED Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) politician Job Sikhala’s allies yesterday said a new charge of disorderly conduct being levelled against the opposition legislator was an attempt to keep him behind bars till after the elections.
Sikhala is set to appear in court on Thursday on an alleged
disorderly conduct charge, bringing to four the cases he has to answer to after
being denied bail on the other three.
He has remained on pre-trial incarceration for the past 10
months after his arrest in June last year.
Sikhala was arrested for allegedly inciting public violence
and disturbing police investigations following the murder of CCC activist,
Moreblessing Ali early last year. His allies, operating under the moniker
Friends of the Job Sikhala Trust, told NewsDay yesterday that the addition of a
new charge was a deliberate attempt to alienate the legislator from the
election process.
“The trust notes with deep sadness the perpetual
persecution of Mr Sikhala. But the regime has made it clearer that this is
nothing but a political battle as compared to legal which now calls for
political action, we now need to speak with the voice of the oppressed.
Regrettably, this is a well-calculated, deliberate effort to lock Job Sikhala
behind bars beyond the forthcoming elections,” spokesperson of the grouping,
Emmanuel Zellers Gumbo said.
Earlier this year, opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob
Ngarivhume said there was need for extra-judicial action because the Judiciary
had allegedly been captured.
Constitutional law lecturer, Lovemore Madhuku also
suggested that political negotiations were now the only realistic route to
secure Sikhala’s release from prison. Newsday
