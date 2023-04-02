FIVE KOALA ROBBERS ARRESTED : SIX MONTHS LATER

FIVE suspected armed robbers who were part of the gang that allegedly pounced on Koala Estate in a movie-style raid last September and got away with US$30 000 before committing a spate of other armed robberies have been arrested.

At Koala, the suspects Godknows Mukavi (35), Charles Muzvidzwa (45), Tatenda Madzudzo (28), Munyaradzi Gumbo (42) and Happiness Mutsago (41) also got away with a Toyota Land Cruiser and an Isuzu vehicle, plus cellphones.

In February this year, two of the suspects, Mukavi and Charles Muzvidzwa, are also believed to have kidnapped a complainant after they had hired his truck at N Richards wholesale in Tynwald.

Using the same truck, they allegedly raided Goodhope Farm in Mt Hampden, where they got away with at least US$1 500 and other valuables after capturing the farm’s security guard and a farm manager. They had allegedly posed as security agents in search of illegal drugs.

Police have since recovered a 9mm FN Browning pistol with a magazine of 11 rounds of ammunition, two pellet guns, a cutting torch, capsule explosive, a capped explosive-fused cable, four pairs of handcuffs, and a pack of tyre cables from the suspects.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said: “At Koala Park Estate, the suspects, who were wearing orange worksuits, had initially posed as cellphone network providers who had come to survey for a place to put a network booster.

“Police investigations led to the arrest of Godknows Mukavi, who implicated the other four suspects.

“Detectives tracked the other suspects who were on their way to Banket, where they intended to commit another robbery, leading to their arrest at Mbare Musika . . . ,” further reads the statement.

More robbery cases linked to the suspects are being investigated. Sunday Mail