FIVE KOALA ROBBERS ARRESTED : SIX MONTHS LATER

FIVE suspected armed robbers who were part of the gang that allegedly pounced on Koala Estate in a movie-style raid last September and got away with US$30 000 before committing a spate of other armed robberies have been arrested.
At Koala, the suspects Godknows Mukavi (35), Charles
Muzvidzwa (45), Tatenda Madzudzo (28), Munyaradzi Gumbo (42) and Happiness
Mutsago (41) also got away with a Toyota Land Cruiser and an Isuzu vehicle,
plus cellphones.
In February this year, two of the suspects, Mukavi and Charles
Muzvidzwa, are also believed to have kidnapped a complainant after they had
hired his truck at N Richards wholesale in Tynwald.
Using the same truck, they allegedly raided Goodhope Farm
in Mt Hampden, where they got away with at least US$1 500 and other valuables
after capturing the farm’s security guard and a farm manager. They had
allegedly posed as security agents in search of illegal drugs.
Police have since recovered a 9mm FN Browning pistol with a
magazine of 11 rounds of ammunition, two pellet guns, a cutting torch, capsule
explosive, a capped explosive-fused cable, four pairs of handcuffs, and a pack
of tyre cables from the suspects.
National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi, said: “At Koala Park Estate, the suspects, who were wearing orange
worksuits, had initially posed as cellphone network providers who had come to
survey for a place to put a network booster.
“Police investigations led to the arrest of Godknows
Mukavi, who implicated the other four suspects.
“Detectives tracked the other suspects who were on their
way to Banket, where they intended to commit another robbery, leading to their
arrest at Mbare Musika . . . ,” further reads the statement.
More robbery cases linked to the suspects are being
investigated. Sunday Mail
