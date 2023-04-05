FIVE DRUNK TEENS PERISH IN CRASH

THE five teenagers, who perished on Sunday evening after their vehicle collided with a haulage truck a few kilometres from Chinhoyi, were coming from a beer binge, a close source has said.

The deceased, who were all under the age of 20, had spent better part of their day watching a Division One match featuring Banket United.

The accident, which occurred near Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) fields, saw four dying on the scene while the other is said to have died at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

A close source said, one of the victims was hit by another car while trying to escape from the fire.

“The five were Taurai (17), Mac Jones, 17, Nigel, Tino and Professor. Three of these guys were burnt in the car while the other one was hit by a passing car as he was trying to escape from the wreckage.

“The sad part is that, all were under the age of 20. The fifth one who was admitted at the hospital died today (yesterday).”

Added the source: “Umwe akabuda ndiye akazotaura kuti manga munani ava ku hospital achibva aenda pa comma.

“Ndiye azofa this morning. The shell of the Honda Fit

“The incident occurred on Sunday night around 10 pm but vana mai vacho vakazoudzwa kuma 1 am.

“The deceased had spent their day watching Banket United in Division One on Sunday.

“They were heavily drunk and, after the game, they went to the Chinhoyi shops.

“They drank from 8pm and Mac was the one driving his mother’s car, which was supposed to get number plates.

“His mother then called him to come home early, so that he processes the third number plates early on Monday.

“So they left Chinhoyi around 9.”

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident on Monday.

He said a DAF XF Truck with one passenger on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit at the 108km peg along the Harare-Chirundu Road, and the Honda Fit vehicle caught fire burning three victims beyond recognition. H Metro