FIRM LOSES US$30K AFTER ACCOUNT HACKED

Premier Tobacco Auction Floors lost US$30 000 after its nostro account was hacked by two employees of a mobile phone company who operate from Harare’s city centre.

Tatenda Tendai Chindinzwa (26) and Colleta Lowina Mudonhi (30) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi facing fraud charges.

They were remanded in custody to Monday pending their bail applications.

Premier Tobacco is being represented by its loss control officer, Mr Takadiyi Blessing Dongo. Chindinzwa and Mudonhi are employed as brand ambassadors for the mobile firm company.

The State alleged that on April 3, the two allegedly connived with Nyasha Mutasa, who is still at large, and went to Steward bank, Eastgate and opened three nostro accounts using names; Tarisai Katapi (account number 4638330010181942), Pamela Sithole (account number 4638330019396111) and Tadiwanashe Gandawa (4638330010099508).

On April 4, the two hacked Premier Tobacco’s nostro account and transferred a total of US$30 000 into the three beneficiary accounts, US$10 into each.

The offence came to light after the signatories of the Premier Tobacco account received message alerts of the transactions on their cellphones, transactions which they had not approved. On April 11, Chindinzwa was arrested and implicated Mudonhi, who was then arrested at her place of business.

Most of the money, US$ 29 040, has so far been recovered. Herald