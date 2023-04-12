FAMILY BEATS TO DEATH BOY WHO RAPED SISTER



A 17-year-old boy was beaten to death allegedly by his family, including his mother, after he was accused of raping his one-year-old sister and another minor in Shayamoya area in Verulam, KwaZulu Natal.

According to MDN News, it's alleged that the deceased had raped his sister on Friday and fled his house following the incident.

With the assistance of her three brothers, the mother and a teenage neighbour traced the boy at his father’s residence on Saturday morning and dragged him back home.

“The family, including the mother allegedly bound his hands behind his back with a metal chain which was secured with a padlock. They started beating him in the house before dragging him on the streets where the community joined in the attack,” Belram said.

He sustained blunt force trauma to several parts of his body, and was declared dead by RUSA medics on the scene. The key for the padlock was handed over to police on the scene by one of the uncles.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident. "Six suspects have been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Verulam on Saturday morning.