FAKE TREVOR DONGO'S LOVER DUPES SALONS

A SUSPECTED con woman, who has been accused of using Trevor Dongo’s name to dupe victims in beauty parlours, has apologised and promised to compensate them.
Tadiwa Choto has been accused of targeting Harare salons
and also free meals, claiming the Ndashamisika singer would settle the bill.
Tadiwa, who is believed to have been using the same modus
operandi for some time, is said to have duped one Tanatswa Boora of her wig and
got free make-up using the trick.
H-Metro is reliably informed that the daring young woman
also convinced one, Tyven, to deliver some snacks sometime in December
promising to pay after their proposed outing with Dongo.
“Tadiwa has a sweet tongue and claims to be Trevor Dongo’s
girlfriend,” said Tanatswa.
“She used to come to my beauty parlour for make-up lessons.
“She came asking for a wig and make-up in February
amounting to US$200 promising to pay upon her return from an outing with
Trevor.
“She started to ignore my calls and I later learnt from my
friend based at Karigamombe Centre that she was also duped after she came for
US$45 nails.
“Hanzi akabuda achiita searikudaira phone ndokutoenda,” she
said.
Tadiwa confirmed she failed to pay on time and apologised
to her victims.
“Yeah, I failed to pay for my hair do on time and I will
visit Mabelreign today and pay her,” said Tadiwa.
“As for food and nails, ummm, I cannot remember.”
She could neither confirm nor deny claims she was in love
with Dongo.
Dongo could not answer or reply the questions sent to him
to give his side of story.
The singer is not the first artist who name has been used
by scammers to dupe people.
Zim dancehall stalwart Freeman once clashed with his
look-alike in the capital who was impersonating him.
The look-alike would negotiate for free sex with hookers in
the Harare Avenues, claiming he was Freeman.
He used to dress and stammer like the real Freeman when
talking to the people.
At one point, Freeman’s look-alike used to sell the HKD
boss’ music in his parked car at Copacabana Bus Terminus and some people were
easily fooled by his tricks. H Metro
