FACEBOOK RAPIST, DOC'S LUXURY GETAWAYS, WEEKS BEFORE ESCAPE

As convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester languishes in the Kgosi Mampuru II correctional facility in Pretoria, reports have revealed that he and his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana enjoyed luxury getaways at a hotel in Bloemfontein just weeks before his escape.
Bester and Magudumana arrived back in South Africa on
Thursday.
The Facebook rapist faked his own death with Magudumana’s
help to facilitate the prison escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre
(MCC) in the Free State.
According to a report by The Sunday Times, the couple
stayed at the Tredenham Boutique Hotel, just 25km away from the MCC in March
and again in April using one of Bester’s aliases, TK Nkwana.
The Citizen last week revealed that Bester was travelling
under at least 19 aliases when he brazenly escaped from the MCC, one of which
was TK Nkwana.
The Sunday Times report also revealed that an invoice from
the hotel, showed Bester and Magudumana stayed for four nights at the hotel
checking in on Thursday, March 24 2022 and out on Monday, March 28.
However, the hotel’s owner said their booking system showed
the couple had stayed a further night, checking out on Tuesday, March 29 and
were back were two weeks later, checking in for one night on Wednesday, April
13.
Hotel owner Gavin Jacobson confirmed the authenticity of
the invoice saying the reservations were made online through the platform
booking.com.
“We have extensively questioned the staff, and no-one could
recall any details around the guest(s) and if Dr Nandipha Magudumana was
accompanied by anyone.”
However, several staff confirmed Bester had stayed there
with Magudumana but did not know who they were at the time until police came to
question management. citizen
