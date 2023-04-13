FACEBOOK RAPIST BACK IN SA

Fugitive and convicted murderer-rapist Thabo Bester and his lover Nandipha Magudumana have been spirited back into South Africa from Tanzania.

The duo, along with a Mozambican national, were arrested over Easter en route from Arusha to the Kenyan border.

TimesLIVE Investigations has learnt that Bester and Magudumana, who have been on the run since fleeing their luxury R12m Hyde Park mansion in March, landed at Johannesburg's Lanseria airport on a specially chartered flight.

On Wednesday SAPS police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba announced that police minister Bheki Cele and justice minister Ronald Lamola would on Thursday brief the country on Bester and Magudumana's deportation processes.

TimesLIVE