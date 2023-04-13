FACEBOOK RAPIST BACK IN SA

Fugitive and convicted murderer-rapist Thabo Bester and his lover Nandipha Magudumana have been spirited back into South Africa from Tanzania.
The duo, along with a Mozambican national, were arrested
over Easter en route from Arusha to the Kenyan border.
TimesLIVE Investigations has learnt that Bester and
Magudumana, who have been on the run since fleeing their luxury R12m Hyde Park
mansion in March, landed at Johannesburg's Lanseria airport on a specially
chartered flight.
On Wednesday SAPS police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu
Themba announced that police minister Bheki Cele and justice minister Ronald
Lamola would on Thursday brief the country on Bester and Magudumana's
deportation processes.
