EXPLICIT MESSAGE BLOWS LID ON SEXUAL ABUSE AT SCHOOL

TWO teachers at Nemakonde Secondary School have been suspended to pave way for investigations into allegations of sexually abusing female students.
A source, who teaches at the same school, said the abuse
came to light when one of the victims showed her parents an explicit message
sent by one teacher.
“It is very saddening that these two teachers have been
abusing female students at the school for a long time,” said a source. “Their
luck ran out when one of the teachers sent a message to a female student
telling her that he wanted to have sex with her.”
Another teacher said the Ministry of Primary and Secondary
Education should take stern action against the culprits for tarnishing the
image of the teaching profession by betraying the trust parents place on
teachers.
“They are killing the future of the girl child.
“These two teachers are a shame to the school and
profession,” said the teacher.
District Schools Inspector, Solomon Katoma, refused to shed
light into the matter.
“I cannot give you information as the matter is still under
investigation.
“The information is not for media consumption,” said
Katoma. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment