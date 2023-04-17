EX MINISTER WITHDRAWS FROM RE-RUN AFTER ED TALKS

FORMER Minister of Youth, Sport and Culture Cde Andrew Langa has withdrawn from the Zanu PF Insiza South primary election rerun, leaving Cde Spare Sithole as the ruling party’s candidate in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

The Insiza poll re-run was supposed to be held this coming Saturday.

In a statement yesterday, Cde Langa said after consultations with President Mnangagwa he has withdrawn from the race.

Cde Langa urged those who supported him to rally behind Cde Sithole to retain the seat for the ruling party and also vote for the President and the ruling party’s councillors.

He said the decision to withdraw was to maintain party stability in the constituency.

“Godlwayo Omuhle, malalandawonye! Nanko umbiko oqakathekileyo. After consultations with our party and State President HE President ED Mnangagwa regarding the primary election rerun in Insiza South Constituency, I hereby make this formal announcement, that I Andrew Langa has withdrawn from the race in line with the wisdom provided by His Excellency to maintain party stability in the constituency and balance traditional leaders’ views in the constituency,” said Cde Langa.

He said he would support the Zanu PF candidate Cde Sithole in the coming elections in order for the ruling party to retain the seat and urged Zanu PF supporters to work together to win votes for President Mnangagwa, MPs and councillors

“I call upon all those who were behind my candidature to accept my decision and work with the rest of party members to achieve the goal of ensuring that ZANU PF wins the seat.

I know that this may not be an easy decision for many but we need to accept it as it is in the interest of party cohesion and unity which has always been the backbone of our party,” said Cde Langa. He thanked those who voted for him.

“I would like to thank all our campaign teams and mobilisers as well as those who voted for us. Let’s continue working in all party programmes for our President to achieve five millon votes. Ngenhliziyo yonke ngithi ngiyabonga kakhulukazi (I thank you so much with all my heart),” said Cde Langa. Herald