ELECTIONS BY AUG 26, SAYS MINISTER

This year’s harmonised elections will be held between July 26 and August 26, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has revealed.
President Mnangagwa is expected to proclaim the election
date soon.
Preparations for the polls are, however, at an advanced
stage.
“The preparatory work for holding this year’s harmonised
general election is at an advanced stage,” Minister Ziyambi told The Sunday
Mail.
“The next step that awaits the electorate is the
announcement of the election date, through a proclamation by His Excellency,
President Mnangagwa.
“It is anticipated that the elections will be held between
July 26 and August 26.
“This is in line with Section 158 (1) of the Constitution,
which provides that a general election must be held so that polling takes place
not more than 30 days before the expiry of the five-year period upon swearing
in of the President and/or Parliament.
“Consequently, this will result in the dissolution of
Parliament at midnight on the day before the first polling day.”
The last harmonised elections were held on July 30, 2018,
with President Mnangagwa being sworn into office on August 26.
Treasury, Minister Ziyambi said, was presently mobilising
additional resources for the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), which has
tabled a $130 billion budget.
“As you are aware, the Government has budgeted $76 billion
for the 2023 harmonised elections, to which $53 billion is earmarked for the elections,”
he added.
“We urge ZEC to utilise the available resources set aside
for it in order to ease the burden on the taxpayer. With that said, Treasury
will try its best to mobilise adequate resources for the process.”
The Government, he said, was fast-tracking the enactment of
the Electoral Amendment Bill before dissolution of Parliament.
The Bill sets out to, among other things, stop the use of
driver’s licences as proof of identity for purposes of voting.
It also provides for the election of 10 youths into the
National Assembly, in line with Section 124(1)(c) of the Constitution, as
amended in 2021.
Further, the Bill seeks to extend the women’s quota in the
National Assembly, under a party-list system, while also providing for the
election of women on a party list to provincial councils and local authorities,
in terms of Section 277(4) of the Constitution.
Currently, the Bill is at the second reading stage in the
National Assembly.
After passing through the National Assembly, it will be
transmitted to the Senate for debate.
“It is my hope that the Senate stage shall be swift but
thorough,” said Minister Ziyambi.
After completion of all parliamentary processes, the Bill
will be placed before the President for his assent.
“The Electoral Amendment Bill, as a Bill of paramount
significance in light of the upcoming harmonised election, is receiving the due
urgency it deserves.”
Minister Ziyambi said Government was satisfied with the
electoral reforms since the last polls.
It is believed that platforms such as the Political Actors
Dialogue (POLAD), which brings together all political parties that participated
in the 2018 elections, have enhanced participation of a cross-section of
stakeholders in the reform process.
“Furthermore, citizens have also been accorded a voice
through parliamentary consultations, despite the fact that their elected
officials debate constantly the electoral reforms that affect their political
rights,” he added.
“In addition, there has been a lot of civic society
contributions that have also been taken on board.
“Dialogue has been held among POLAD, ZESN (Zimbabwe
Election Support Network), ERC (Election Resource Centre) and ZLHR (Zimbabwe
Lawyers for Human Rights) on a possible laymen’s bill on elections.”
Government, he added, has also engaged the European Union
in a political dialogue “that has had issues around electoral reforms
considered”.
“Zimbabwe’s ratification of the African Charter on
Democracy, Elections and Governance testifies to the strengthening of our
electoral process beyond domestic standards of a truly democratic electoral
process,” said Minister Ziyambi.
Government will be guided by the Electoral Act when
inviting and accrediting election observer missions.
In particular, Section 40I (1) of the Act provides that an
application for accreditation as an observer must be made no later than the
fourth day before the first day of polling for the election of the President,
constituency members of the National Assembly or councillors.
“Our law does not really require invitation and places no
limitations to this end; rather, it opens up the electoral space to all.”
Last week, ZEC concluded the final national biometric voter
registration. Sunday Mail
