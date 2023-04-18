ED'S SON IN RACE TO BE MP

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’ son, Kudakwashe David, has won the ticket to stand as a Zanu PF youth quota candidate in the Midlands province.

This emerged yesterday when Zanu PF national political commissar Mike Bimha announced ruling party candidates for the youth quota.

Bimha, however, said the results were still subject to scrutiny.

Among the candidates announced yesterday, Kudakwashe Mnangagwa was the biggest name from the 10 youths who will represent the party under the youth quota system.

Bulawayo will be represented by Mutusha Munashe, while Luckmore Gapa and Stanley Sakupwaya would both represent Harare, Emmerson Raradza (Mashonaland Central), Tawanda Mudowo (Mashonaland East) and Ziyambi Mutsawashe (Mashonaland West).

In Masvingo, the ruling party will be represented by Naledi Maunganidze, Thubelihle Ncube (Matabeleland North), while Tinashe Mushipe will stand for Zanu PF in Matabeleland South.

Last year, Mnangagwa’s son submitted his curriculum vitae to contest for a top post in the Zanu PF national youth leadership but later withdrew from the race paving way for Gutu West MP John Paradza to be elected deputy youth secretary.

Meanwhile Bimha confirmed winners of other constituencies where primary electuions re-runs.

Epraim Fundukwa (Churu), Martin Matinyanya (Mbare), Mercy Dinha (Zvimba West) and Flora Buka (Gokwe Nembudziya) were all confirmed as having won tickets to represent the party in the July or August elections.

Bimha said there will no longer be a re-run in Insiza South this weekend following the withdrawal of Andrew Langa for purposes of stability. Newsday