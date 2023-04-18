ED'S SON IN RACE TO BE MP

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’ son, Kudakwashe David, has won the ticket to stand as a Zanu PF youth quota candidate in the Midlands province.
This emerged yesterday when Zanu PF national political
commissar Mike Bimha announced ruling
party candidates for the youth quota.
Bimha, however, said the results were still subject to
scrutiny.
Among the candidates announced yesterday, Kudakwashe
Mnangagwa was the biggest name from the 10 youths who will represent the party
under the youth quota system.
Bulawayo will be represented by Mutusha Munashe, while
Luckmore Gapa and Stanley Sakupwaya would both represent Harare, Emmerson
Raradza (Mashonaland Central), Tawanda Mudowo (Mashonaland East) and Ziyambi
Mutsawashe (Mashonaland West).
In Masvingo, the ruling party will be represented by Naledi
Maunganidze, Thubelihle Ncube (Matabeleland North), while Tinashe Mushipe will
stand for Zanu PF in Matabeleland South.
Last year, Mnangagwa’s son submitted his curriculum vitae
to contest for a top post in the Zanu PF national youth leadership but later
withdrew from the race paving way for Gutu West MP John Paradza to be elected
deputy youth secretary.
Meanwhile Bimha confirmed winners of other constituencies
where primary electuions re-runs.
Epraim Fundukwa (Churu), Martin Matinyanya (Mbare), Mercy
Dinha (Zvimba West) and Flora Buka (Gokwe Nembudziya) were all confirmed as
having won tickets to represent the party in the July or August elections.
Bimha said there will no longer be a re-run in Insiza South
this weekend following the withdrawal of Andrew Langa for purposes of
stability. Newsday
