ED : ZANU PF NOW REJUVENATED

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said Zanu-PF has rejuvenated itself by having more youthful cadres in its structures who are also participating in the party’s electoral processes.
He said Zanu-PF policies are people-centric and appeal to
inter-generations and demographics.
The President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF said this in
his weekly column published in Sunday News and The Sunday Mail.
Reflecting on the recently held Zanu-PF primary elections,
President Mnangagwa said the ruling party is regenerating itself as was
witnessed by the number of candidates that participated in its internal
democracy.
Technocrats, youth, women and seasoned politicians
participated in Zanu PF elections last week on Saturday and Sunday.
The ruling party was electing candidates to represent it in
council, national assembly and senatorial elections that will be held later this
year.
The country is expected to hold harmonised elections
between July and August this year.
The President said the party observed a balance and blend
between mature and young cadres; between experience and growth; between
professionals and businessmen and women; between men and women, all canvassing
and vying for support to represent the party at different positions in various
communities.
He said the party’s leadership was pleasantly surprised
with how Zanu-PF is reproducing itself through having both the young and old
competing to represent the party.
“We were all struck by the preponderance of youthful cadres
among the aspiring candidates, and the intensity of competition for any one
level and seat. Only a handful of seats went uncontested.
“All these developments convinced us that the party has
vastly improved on its national, inter-generational and demographic appeal,
largely because of its forward-looking, people, youth and gender-focused
policies. Such a pleasant surprise gave us confidence that our Party, Zanu-PF,
is guaranteed to self-reproduce; is here to stay and forever to govern,” he
said.
President Mnangagwa said the multitudes who participated in
the Zanu-PF primary elections is a precursor of the party’s victory in the 2023
Harmonised Elections.
He said the party’s banks on its structures to deliver an
election victory.
“The massive, cross-cutting disciplined zeal exhibited
during our party primaries clearly show we are well on the road to a resounding
victory in the forthcoming elections. It demonstrated that we have solid
structures with integrity on the ground; indeed, structures which carry and
deliver our voters to the polls on election day,” he said.
“Above all, it shows a massive confidence in our party,
principally in the policies and programmes which the party has pursued in the
last five years, which we are about to close. Much has been achieved on the
ground: in communities, in districts, provinces and across our entire nation.”
President Mnangagwa said the ruling party’s policies have
seen the country achieving national food security while transforming
communities through infrastructural development.
“We are now food-secure, thanks to massive agricultural
support and effort we have deployed over those five years. We are building
roads, dams, power projects, border posts, schools, hospitals, clinics and
residential homes for our people, right across the country,” said President
Mnangagwa.
“At grassroots levels, our people are determining their own
priorities, thanks to our policy on decentralisation and devolution. We
continue to deliver clean water to families, principally those in hitherto
neglected rural areas. Pillar sectors of the economy, namely agriculture,
mining, manufacturing and tourism, are all on the rebound, and continue on a
growth trajectory.”
He said Government has created employment opportunities
through the projects being rolled out in the mining and manufacturing sectors.
President Mnangagwa said Zanu PF remains a guardian of
democracy in a free, post-colonial Zimbabwe. Herald
