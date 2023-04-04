ED TEXT MESSAGES SPARK ANGER

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has come under fire for allegedly leaking voters’ mobile numbers to the ruling Zanu PF party, which is now using the numbers to solicit for votes using short message service (SMS).
Electoral watchdogs have questioned how Zanu PF accessed
phone numbers of registered voters after the ruling party started broadcasting
President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s campaign messages ahead of the 2023 polls.
The unsolicited text
messages being sent specifically state the constituency one would cast their
votes at.
This is not the first time Zec has been accused of allegedly leaking voters’
mobile phone numbers to Zanu PF, giving
the ruling party an unfair advantage
over the opposition. In the run-up to the 2018 harmonised elections, Zec
was accused of leaking the electorate’s phone numbers to the ruling Zanu PF
party, which were used to send campaign messages to the electorate.
Zimbabwe will hold harmonised elections either in July or
August.
One of the messages, written in Shona, and if translated to
English, reads: “Greetings. This is my
WhatsApp number for Hatfield. Keep it in your mobile phone and inform other
Hatfield residents. I will be keeping you updated through my WhatsApp status,
what the government is doing to build our nation in Hatfield. Thank you. Yours,
President ED Mnagagwa.”
Zec deputy chairperson Rodney Simukai Kiwa denied claims
that the electoral body had availed a voters roll with phone numbers of voters
to Zanu PF.
“That’s not true. We are not aware,” Kiwa said. No comment
could be obtained from Zanu PF as both the party spokesperson Christopher
Mutsvangwa and political commissar Mike Bimha were not picking up calls
yesterday.
But electoral watchdogs demanded an explanation from Zec on
how Zanu PF accessed voters’ mobile phone numbers.
“While political parties can canvas for votes through
various channels, the underlying concerns around unsolicited text messages from
political parties is where they got the voters’ information from,” Election
Resource Centre legal and advocacy officer Takunda Tsunga said.
“If there has been involvement of the electoral commission
in providing citizens information, then this goes to the fundamentals of free
and fair elections, whereby one party is advantaged over others. Zec must clarify.”
Data analysts Team Pachedu also called for legal action
against Zec for allegedly leaking the roll with voters’ phone numbers to Zanu
PF.
“Zec has illegally leaked the new voters roll with phone
numbers to Zanu PF. Voters are now
receiving unsolicited Zanu PF messages including those in new constituencies.
The Data Protection Act and multiple laws have been violated. We demand an
explanation! Zec must be sued for violating the Data Protection Act by sharing
phone records with Zanu PF. Econet and NetOne must also be sued for illegally
facilitating unsolicited bulk SMSs for Zanu PF. Zec and Zanu PF must not be
allowed to break our laws wantonly,” said Team pachedu.
Zimbabwe Electoral Support Network chairperson Andrew
Makoni said: “The issue raises questions on compliance with the Data Protection
Act. The question is where they got the phone numbers for them to be able to
send voters messages? They must be clear on what database they use for them to
be able to access the phone numbers. The problem is on unsolicited consent to
send the messages. There is no option for the receiver to opt out and stop
receiving the messages. It is up to individuals to deal with the case if they
are not comfortable with receiving the messages. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment