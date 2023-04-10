ED HEADING FOR LANDSLIDE : VAPOSITORI

THE ruling Zanu-PF party is set for a landslide victory in the forthcoming harmonised elections as all members of the apostolic sects are rallying behind President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF, Vapostori4ED national spokesperson, Madzibaba Obey Mapuranga, has said.
Apostolic sects, which command some of the largest
followings, took advantage of their Easter conferences to mobilise votes for
President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF.
Zanu-PF is targeting five million votes to comfortably win
the polls, and out of these, Vapostori have pledged 2,3 million votes as a
token of appreciation for President Mnangagwa’s astute leadership that has
brought fresh hope in the country.
Vapostori also want to reward President Mnangagwa and
Zanu-PF for continuously supporting them, as opposed to some opposition parties
that threaten to force all apostolic sects to stop worshipping in the open if
they win elections.
In an interview yesterday, Madzibaba Mapuranga said a major
Zanu-PF victory was inevitable.
“We are glad that our national chairperson Madzibaba Moses
Gwasarira has been moving around the country to all Zion churches advising members
during this Easter to rally behind President Mnangagwa.
“Among the churches visited are that of Andreas Shoko,
David Masuka and Rueben Makuva Mutendi buttressing the fact that we solely
rally behind President Mnangagwa in the 2023 harmonised elections,” he said.
Madzibaba Mapuranga thanked their national chairperson for
supporting the President.
Vapostori, who for many years felt sidelined, now feel
respected and appreciated under President Mnangagwa’s leadership.
Madzibaba Mapuranga said they will express themselves
through the ballot and silence puppets that masquerade as opposition figures.
“This country will be ruled forever by Zanu-PF because it
is the only party that sacrificed blood to liberate this country, there is no
other party.
“Zimbabwe is not a theocracy; it’s a democracy, and we have
accepted that and we are coming into the democratic processes and voting.
“We are going to bring more than 2,3 million votes from
Vapositori. All those people are going to vote for Zanu-PF,” he said.
Madzibaba Mapuranga promised to ensure that Harare is
delivered to Zanu-PF from the opposition, which has run it down and almost
everything is not working now.
He said the church is always ready to offer spiritual
guidance to national leaders.
In his addresses at the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe in
Seke and at the Zion Christian Church in Masvingo over the Easter holiday,
President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic will continue to work with the
church.
The President said the relationship between the State and
churches remains solid “as we value freedom of worship”.
“We assure you that you are free to exercise your right to
religion. As the Second Republic, we guarantee freedom of religion.
We need that co-operation between the church and the State.
“Church people are patriotic about their country. They do
hard and honest work, they love their country,” said President Mnangagwa on
Sunday at Mbungo Estate in Masvingo. Chronicle
