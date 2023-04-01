ED, DOUGIE PLOTTING TO DELAY ELECTIONS, SAYS CHAMISA

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa said he is content with the gazetted delimitation boundaries, saying he was aware the process was however flawed, vowing that it will not stop his party from winning this year’s harmonized elections.
Chamisa met with the party’s provincial representative
members at Masvingo Urban ward 5 Councilor Daniel Mberikunashe’s homestead in
Pangolin last weekend.
He said he will win with all those anomalies especially the
presidential election which only had one boundary.
He mocked MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora and President
Emmerson Mnangagwa for complaining over the new boundaries saying they wanted
to delay elections so that they stayed in power for a little longer since they
knew their time was over.
“I saw my brother (Mnangagwa) is afraid of elections that’s
why he asked his fellow (Mwonzora) to contest the gazetted delimitation report
so that they delay elections and remain in power a bit longer. We are not
afraid of the election that’s why we said delimitation was not done well but we
are used to their tactics. For the first time, I heard my brother (Mnangagwa)
complaining about ZEC and that’s a sign. The president has one boundary; even
if he wants to include those from Mozambique I will still defeat him there.
“I have said our position, even if they move rural wards to
urban or vice versa, we will still win because we are everywhere, even in
resettlement areas we are there,” said Chamisa.
Chamisa told supporters to advise new recruits that they
should not be afraid of being intimidated especially by traditional leaders
because after elections Zanu PF will no longer be in power so they will not be
able to victimize them.
“I have seen my brother is struggling a lot, he still has
the 2018 defeat shock and he is only being strengthened by Chiwenga but he
knows our strength. Zanu PF relies on traditional leaders mainly village heads,
but I am also talking to them.
“However, be careful of them because they are the ones who
lie that they will see who you vote for, don’t listen to that, after election
the situation would have changed and we will arrest those who victimize others
because Mnangagwa will not be in power,” added Chamisa.
He went on to say as a party, they were focusing on being
an alternative government saying they will soon produce a blueprint with
strategies on how they were going to improve infrastructure, ICTs, Agriculture
and the economy in general.
He said they had already done all the homework and know
where they will get the money to do what has to be done once they get into
power.
Speaking at the same event, the party’s national organizing
secretary Amos Chibaya urged party supporters to continue implementing the
mango strategy and mugwazo saying it was bearing fruits in many areas.
He however said in Masvingo, the party still had challenges
in penetrating some areas and said constituency representatives should work
hard.
“Let’s continue using the mango strategy, we now work at
village level, all champions should operate in their areas where they interact
with their relatives. Go in their homes and sit down then talk to them. Tell
them to attend Zanu PF gatherings and accept whatever they give you but just
know where to put your X on the voting day.
“The strategy is working. I have been getting in some deep
rural areas and people now know. However, in Masvingo we still have challenges in
Mwenezi and Chivi, then some parts of Chiredzi and Zaka but we are getting
there,” said Chibaya.
Of late, police seem to have relaxed their clamp on
opposition a bit as they are seen gathering and addressing supporters. TellZimNews
