ED DELIVERS PROMISED TITLE DEEDS FOR EPWORTH

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has launched the Presidential Title Deeds and Settlement Regularisation Programme in Epworth, with 265 Epworth families being handed over their title deeds by the Head of State this Saturday.

Unregularised settlements in areas like Epworth were now all too common, with the occupiers of the structures unsure of their fate on the land they occupy.

As he launched the programme, President Mnangagwa said as the Second Republic, they will continue to walk the talk and deliver on promises made to the people.

“You heard that in December 2021, we came here and spoke to you. And in our discussions you said you wanted title deeds. I promised you that I would fix the title deeds. The title deeds are good for you. I thought it would take longer, but due to technology we did mapping. The regularisation, means that some houses that were built on the wrong places, they will be given elsewhere,” he said.

While the first handover has been done in Epworth, the President said this initiative will be carried out across the country.

“It is more important that we are launching these soon after independence celebrations. The Second Republic walks its talk. We are a government that delivers. The Epworth community will be remembered in our country’s history as pioneers in modernisation of the “illegal settlement,” congratulations Epworth. You are the first to get these title deeds. I commend the interministerial cabinet committee which we tasked for a job well done,” he added.

Ensuring the country’s people have dignified lives is among the priorities of the government and President Mnangagwa said in addition to the title deeds, a master plan has been put in place for the systematic development of Epworth.





“My government in collaboration with the Epworth board has designed a master plan for mapping of Epworth. It will show where facilities will be placed. The master plan involves servicing of land. You were supposed to pay for this process, but we said no we will fix it. You will now see development that will be done by government

“Let us all demonstrate unity of purpose. The regularisation of this settlement is a mammoth task. Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, let us remain focused and determined to see the completion of this project,” said the President.

The days of land barons who took advantage of unregularised settlements and cheated desperate home seekers are now over as enunciated by President Mnangagwa.

“The days when people would lose their hard earned cash to land barons are now long gone.”

The Presidential Title Deed and Settlement Regularisation Programme is set to be rolled out to all corners of the country. ZBC