ED AIDES KILLED IN KWEKWE CRASH

TWO members of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s escort team died on the spot, while two others were seriously injured on Saturday when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a stationary haulage truck near Kwekwe.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the accident yesterday, but said details would be released in
due course.
“There was a haulage truck and a Prado accident, but we
will release more details in due course,” he said.
Sketchy details showed that the accident occurred at around
2pm about 15km from Kwekwe along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.
“It involved a Toyota Prado with registration number AFO
3100 and a haulage truck registration number JX 25 XC GP.
“The Toyota Prado had four people on board, who seemed to
be part of the advance Presidential escort,” NewsDay heard.
Mnangagwa has a farm in Sherwood outside Kwekwe, where he
normally retreats to during weekends.
The driver of the Toyota Prado, Edmore Nyamadzawo Chingwaro
(37) reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel and the vehicle veered off the
road.
It rammed into the stationary haulage truck, which had
stopped by the roadside to give way to the escort vehicles.
Chingwaro and Sorobhi Chirima (46) were identified as the
deceased.
The other two passengers Zvidzai Gava (43) and Tasiyana
Makanganwa (40) sustained serious injuries.
The two were reportedly airlifted to Harare for further
treatment after receiving initial treatment at Kwekwe General Hospital.
The latest accident comes exactly two years after an
executive escort motorbike outrider from the Zimbabwe Republic Police died on
the spot after being involved in a head-on collision with a Toyota Altezza at a
spot which is known as “PaJones” located between Lion’s Den and Chinhoyi along
the Chinhoyi-Chirundu Highway.
The outrider, also referred to as a biker, was leading the
First Lady’s motorcade.
The driver of the Toyota is alleged to not have given way
when the accident occurred.
Auxillia was returning to the capital from Mhangura, where
she had gone to make some donations for her philanthropic organisation.
The year before on April 24, 2020, one of Auxilia’s aides
died and three others were injured after a vehicle in her convoy overturned
near Muzarabani in Mashonaland Central province.
Zimbabwe has been recording a spate of fatal road accidents
that are mainly blamed on human error, poorly maintained vehicles and roads.
Meanwhile, Nyathi yesterday confirmed another accident
where one person died while two others were injured when a Nissan UD truck
veered off the road and overturned before landing on its wheels at the 6km peg
along Chirape-Masemo Road in Gokwe at the weekend.
“The body of the victim was taken to Gokwe North Hospital
mortuary for post-mortem, while the injured are admitted at the same hospital,”
Nyathi said. Newsday
