DRUGLORD DISQUALIFIED, MINISTER SNEAKS BACK IN

VIOLENCE mongers, drug lords, and shoddy characters were disqualified from standing for the ruling party in the forthcoming elections as Zanu PF maintains high ethical standards with rerun polls set to be held in some constituencies, the party announced yesterday.
This comes as the ruling party has set the democratic bar
high as it walks democracy and prepares for the 2023 harmonised elections with
a winning team.
Last night after a Politburo meeting, that was chaired by
President Mnangagwa, Zanu PF Political
Commissar Cde Mike Bimha and the party Secretary for Information and Publicity
Cde Chris Mutsvangwa released names of winners from Bulawayo, Harare,
Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, Matabeleland North and Manicaland
provinces.
Notably, there will be reruns in Harare’s Churu and Mbare
constituencies, where elections were affected by violence.
On Manicaland, Cde Mutsvangwa said apart from the issues of
violence which triggered reruns in some parts of Harare, the party also
considered ethics.
“It is in this context that in Chipinge South, Dambudzo
Robert was disqualified and the reason is he allegedly owns a factory at his
home and it is one of the biggest brewers of tumbwa, mutoriro (illicit ales).
“You will recall that recently, the Politburo had a long
discussion on illegal drugs, this is a menace that the country is facing, this
candidate was alleged to be involved in drugs and we are saying we will not
accept a person who has a nefarious means of making a living,” said Cde
Mutsvangwa.
He said the disqualification of Cde Robert paves way for
Cde Enoch Porusingazi, the current MP who had come second in the primaries.
In Mutare South, Cde Godfrey Harawa was disqualified
because there was ample evidence that the ballots were tampered with.
“The party established who benefited from that and the law
of urgency led to his disqualification. The tempering was very material to the
outcome of the elections. In similar vein, there is a candidate called Moses
Moyona. He became a candidate in Makoni West against Hon Jenfan Muswere.
“We tried to follow the paperwork of this candidate, where
he was working before he became an MP for Manicaland, he was moving from Mat
North, the paperwork doesn’t fit. Some of the paperwork was written at the
height of Covid-19 when the party was not meeting, so how he transferred makes
us doubt his credentials. The system has flushed him out and he is no longer a
candidate, Cde Muswere will represent the party.”
On Mashonaland Central, Cde Mutsvangwa said the province
had no serious infractions to warrant disqualifications or reruns, adding that
the province showed it remains the bastion of the revolutionary party.
He singled out sons of war veterans and young women in
general who are standing up and winning elections free and fair showing the
organic nature of Zanu PF.
“The President has said we are leaving no one behind and
that is why you are seeing people like Nicholas Goche and Lazarus Dokora. We
are always as Zanu PF accommodating each other,” he said.
In Bulawayo Central constituency, Cde Tendai Charuka who
was battling it out with Cdes Ernest Shora and Liberty Nyathi will represent
the party in the harmonised elections while in Bulawayo North Cde Nkosana
Mkandla won.
The incumbent legislator for Bulawayo South constituency
Cde Rajeshkumar Indukant Modi is uncontested, and so is Finance and Economic
Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube in Cowdray Park constituency.
In the Entumbane-Njube constituency, the party will be
represented by Cde Linda Chinamano, while Cde Brian Samuriwo won in the
Emankandeni-Luveve constituency.
In Lobengula-Magwegwe Cde Butholezwe Ndlovu emerged
victorious against Cdes Juliet Sibanda, Enoch Madzimure, and Godwin Mugomba.
Mpopoma-Mzilikazi will be represented by Cde Admire
Masikati while Cde Tavengwa Zidya will represent the party in Nketa
constituency.
Nkulumani constituency will be represented by Cde Freedom
Murechu. In the Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency Cde Cecilia Verenga won against
Cdes Joseph Chuma and Tapiwa Moyo. In Pumula constituency, the party will be
represented by Cde Pumulani Nsingo.
Candidates who sailed through for senatorial positions in
Bulawayo are Cdes Ntombikhaise Ndlovu, Fidelia Maphosa, Esnath Moyo, Anna Moyo,
Rtd Colonel Tshinga Dube, Albert Alderman Nyathi Abednico, Alderman Ndlovu
David, Elifas Mashava, Isaac Chiponda, Eng Mlungisi Moyo, and Shadreck Mhlava
On the women’s Quota, Cdes Eulis Nhowedza, Molina Dube,
Thlolakheli Ndlovu, Rejoice Sibanda, Tariraishe, Ndlovu, Tambudzai Chinyenye,
Sibongile Sibanda, Judith Ncube, and Caroline Sibanda sailed through.
Below is a list of winners from other provinces
In Mashonaland Central National Assembly
Bindura North — Cde Kenneth Musanhi
Bindura South — Cde Remigius Matangira
Guruve North — Cde Tendai Pinduka
Guruve South — Cde
Christopher Magomo
Mazowe Central — Cde Maximo Njanji
Maziowe South — Cde Norbert Mazungunye
Mazowe West — Cde Kazembe Kazembe
Mbire — Cde Douglas Karoro
Mt Darwin East — Cde Dzidzai Butau
Mt Darwin North — Cde Labani Munemo
Mt Darwin South — Cde Kudakwashe Mupamhanga
Mt Darwin West — Cde Witness Jonga
Muzarabani North — Cde Soda Zhemu
Muzarabani South — Cde Benhamin Kabirika
Rushinga — Cde Tendai Nyabani
Shamva North — Cde Isaac Chinodakufa
Shamva South — Cde
Joseph Mapiki
Mazowe North — Cde
Tsungai Makumbe
Senatorial Positions
Bindura Shamva — Cde
Monica Mavhunga and Nicholas Goche
Guruve-Mbire — Cde Polite Chuma and Eleven Kambizi
Mazowe — Cde Angeline Tongogara and George Makumbe
Mt Darwin — Cde Alice Chimbudzi and Cde James Makamba
Muzarabani Cde Edward
Raradza
Rushinga Darwin —
Cde Dorothy Kadungure and Cde Lazarus Dokora
Women Quota
Bindura Shamva
— Cde Dorothy Mashonganyika
Guruve Mbire — Cde
Getrude Chibhagu
Mazowe — Cde Tsitsi
Gezi
Mt Darwin — Cde
Elizabeth Shongedza
Muzarabani — Cde
Fesca Nhamo
Rushinga Darwin —
Cde Chipo Masenda
Mashonaland East National Assembly
Chikomba East — Cde Felix Mhona
Chikomba West — Cde
Tatenda Mavetera
Marondera Central —
Cde Cleopas Kundiona
Marondera East — Cde
Vimbai Mutokonye
Marondera West — Cde
Godwin Tavaziva
Goromonzi North —
Cde Ozias Bvute
Goromonzi South —
Cde Tinashe Chikonye
Goromonzi — Cde
Beatrice Nyamupinga
MarambaPfungwe — Cde
Tichaona Karimazondo
Mudzi North — Cde
Benjamin Musweweshiri
Mudzi South — Cde
Jonathan Samkange
Mudzi West — Cde
Knowledge Kaitano
Murewa North — Cde
Daniel Garwe
Murewa South — Cde
Noah Mangondo
Murewa West — Cde
Farai Jere
Mutoko East — Cde
Richard Musiiwa
Mutoko North — Cde
Caleb Makwiranzou
Mutoko South — Cde
Isaac Tasikani
Ruwa Central — Cde
Ozwell Gwanzura
Seke — Cde
Munyaradzi Kashambe
Uzumba — Cde
Wiriranai Muchemwa
Wedza North — Cde
Itai Ndudzo
Wedza South — Cde
Tinoda Machakaire
Senatorial
Seke-Chikomba — Cde
Mike Bimha
Mutoko — Cde Odor
Nyakudanga
Marondera Wedza —
Cdes Michael Madanha and Apollonia Munzverengi
Goromodzi — Cde
Ramson Marufu
UMP-Mudzi — Cde
Gotora Gerry
Murewa — Cde Bertha
Chinyanga and Jacob Stanley
Women Quota
Mariondera Wedza —
Cde Faith Chivayawa
Murewa — Cde
Petronella Musarurwa
Mutoko — Cde Nyarai
Tsuvura
Seke Chikomba — Cde
Moreblessing Mushure
UMP-Mudzi — Cde Hope
Zimuto
Goromonzi—pending
Harare Province National Assembly
Budiriro North — Cde
Godwin Gomwe
Budiriro South — Cde
Tatenda Makweya
Chitungwiza North —
Cde Spencer Machangara
Chitungwiza South —
Cde Goodwell Mafuratidze
St Marys — Cde
Nobert Jinjika
Dzivarasekwa — Cde
Lovemore Chamatowa
Kuwadzana West — Cde
Tauya Mauka
Kuwadzana East — Cde
Tellme Majavhura
Southerton — Cde
Moreen Nyemba
Warren Park — Cde
Tafadzwa Chidawa
Hatcliff — Cde
Tongesai Madambo
Epworth North — Cde
Taurai Kandishaya
Epworth South — Cde
Tafadzwa Mutana
Glenorah — Cde
Mupindu Muchineripi
Glenview North — Cde
Witness Zamanga
Glenview South — Cde
Orphard Muchuwe
Harare Central — Cde
Nyasha Zenga
Harare East — Cde
Mavis Gumbo
Harare South — Cde
Trymore Kanopula
Harare West — Cde
Patrick Zindoga
Hatfield — Cde
Paidamoyo Nyamakanga
Highfield — Cde Taka
Mashonganyika
Hunyani — Cde Tongai
Mnangagwa
Mabvuku — Cde Tafara
Scott Sakupwanya
Mt Pleasant — Cde
Bhidhu Gwasira
Sunningdale — Cde
Loice Magweba
Senatorial
Chikomo — Cde
Doglous Mahiya and Rosemary Sithole
Hwata — Cde Charles
Tavengwa and Omega Hungwe
Chitungwiza — Cde
Obadiah Moyo
Chisipiti — Cde
Stalin Mau Mau and Faith Mango
Mvurachena — Cde
Godfrey Gijima
Chizhanje — Cdes
Last Mbizvo and Idah Mashonganyika
Women Quota
DCC 1 — Cde Julia
Chapwanya
DCC 2 — Cde Mercy
Mugomo
DCC 3 — Cde Betty Nhambu
DCC 4 — Cde Nyasha Chikwinya
DCC 5 — Cde Miriam
Chikukwa
DCC 6 — Cde Memory Mamhiyo
Matebeleland North Province National Assembly
Hwange Central — Cde
Reeds Dube
Hwange East — Cde
Sikuka Alois
Hwange West — Cde
Moyo Philani
Bubi — Cde Sibanda
Simelesizwe
Tsholotsho North —
Cde Sibanganiso
Tsholotsho South —
Cde Musa Ncube
Khayi — Cde Stembiso
Nyoni
Khayi South — Cde
Mathe Stars
Umguza North — Cde
Richard Moyo
Binga North — Cde
Munsaka Kudakwashe Mavula
Binga South — Cde
Challenge Phiri
Lupane East — Cde
Patisiwe Ncube
Lupane West — Cde
Mpumelelo Ndlovhu
Senatorial
Umguza-Bubi — Cde
Obert Mpofu
Binga — Cde Funwell
Rebecca
Lupane — Cde Headman
Moyo
Hwange — Cde Mkandla
Moli Fati Mpofu
Tsholotsho — Cde Matema Cain and Alice Dube
Women Quota
Binga — Cde Musikwe
Juliana
Hwange — Cde Siphiwe
Mafuwa
Lupane — Cde Mail
Nkomo
Umguza — Cde Masuku
Elizabeth
Tsholotsho — Cde
Moyo Sithandazile
Manicaland Province National Assembly
Buhera Central — Cde
Samson Matema
Buhera North — Cde
Phillip Guyo
Buhera South — CdeNgonidzashe Mudekunye
Buhera West — Cde
Tafadzwa Mugwadi
Chikanga — Cde
Kenneth Muchina
Chimanimani East —
Cde Joshua Sacko
Chimanimani West Constituency — Cde Wilson Maphosa.
Chipinge Central —
Cde Raymond Machingura
Chipinge East — Cde
Lincoln Dhliwayo.
Chipinge South — Cde
Enock Porusingazi
Dangamvura — Cde
Clide Jani
Headlands, — Cde
Farai Mapfumo
Makoni Central — Cde
Shepherd Nyika
Makoni North — Cde
Joseph Muwombi
Mutare Central — Cde
Esau Mupfumi
Mutare North — Cde
Admire Mahachi
Mutare South — Cde
Tawanda Dumbarimwe
Mutasa Central — Cde
Innocent Benza
Mutasa North — Cde
Obey Bvute
Mutasa South — Cde
Mishick Mugadza
Nyanga North — Cde
Chido Sanyatwe
Musikavanhu-Mutema constituency — Cde Angeline Gata
Nyanga South — Cde
Supa Mandiwanzira.
Makoni West — Cde
Jenfan Muswere
Senatorial
Buhera — Cde William
Mutomba
Chimanimani —
CdeThembinkosi Chiororo
Makoni — Cde
Shadreck Chipanga and Cde Gandiya
Mutare — Cde Irene
Zindi will represent the party in Mutare
Zimunya-Marange —
Cde Monica Mutsvangwa
Mutasa-Nyanga — Cde
Michael Nyambuya and Cde Hubert Nyanhongo.
Women’s Quota
Buhera — Cde Beauty
Muzhingi
Chimanimani — Cde Patricia Kudyande
Chipinge — Cde Eveline Mutwetwa
Mutare — Cde Getrude Mutandi
Mutasa — Cde Oppah
Muchinguri-Kashiri
Nyanga — Cde Theresa Nyapokoto HERALD
