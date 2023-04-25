COUPLE ARRESTED FOR BONKING IN HARARE STREET

A 31-year-old Mandara man was arrested on Sunday for having sex with a woman in the middle of Harare Street.
Houghton Ndengu, wrestled with two patrolling police
officers at around midnight, after he was caught having sex with his lover,
Sichelesile Dube.
The incident attracted hordes of night duty workers, who
included security guards.
“We watched free drama when Houghton wrestled with two
police officers.
“Hanzi handisungike nekuti mungatobuda basa mese,” said one
witness.
Harare provincial police spokesperson, Luckmore Chakanza,
could not be reached for comment.
But, H-Metro is reliably informed that Houghton and
Sichelesile were arrested and taken to Harare Central Police Station where they
were detained. B Metro
