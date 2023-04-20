COUNCILLORS PUSH FOR THE ARREST OF ACTING TOWN CLERK

The Gweru City Council is pushing for the arrest of acting town clerk Vakai Chikwekwe for allegedly “stealing” a service delivery vehicle when he was suspended without pay and benefits in February this year.

Chikwekwe, who is the substantive chamber secretary, is also accused of stealing council minutes and contravening his bail conditions by reporting to work while on suspension.

The 698th ordinary council meeting ejected acting chamber secretary Tapiwa Marerwa to go and make a report of theft at the Gweru Central Police Station.

Gweru mayor Hamutendi Kombayi and other councillors had complained about the lack of urgency by council to recover the vehicle, a Nissan Navara.

According to the councillors, Chikwekwe’s suspension instructed him to surrender all council property including the vehicle.

Chikwekwe was arrested on February 17 this year on allegations of criminal abuse of office for allegedly awarding tenders unprocedurally to three private companies to develop Mkoba 21 residential stands.

He appeared in court and was released on $100 000 bail.

Councillors blamed management for failing to implement a council resolution. NEWZIANA