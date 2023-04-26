COUNCIL WORKER KILLS WIFE, COMMITS SUICIDE

A Beitbridge Municipality officer allegedly axed his wife and committed suicide yesterday at his rural homestead after failing to pay her ZAR22 000 and US$100.

Police Officer Commanding Beitbridge District Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo confirmed that Rosemary Dube (37) was axed in the bedroom at 377 Dulibadzimu. Paul Muleya was found this morning hanging in Lutumba, some 20km.

Nyongo said he is yet to get more details on the case.

Dube was found with a deep axe cut on the head with the axe next to her lifeless body on the floor by her son who is doing Form 2 whilst Muleya was found hanging in Lutumba.

Patience Mangisi, sister to Dube, told this publication that her sister was released from prison on Saturday for striking a neighbour with a brick, and the couple always argued over money that Muleya owed her.

She said Muleya misappropriated ZAR22 000 his wife was keeping in the house. He took the US$100 she had for safekeeping after she was sentenced and failed to give Dube back her money.

The couple allegedly argued yesterday, and Muleya allegedly axed Dube and left the axe beside her lifeless body. He went to his rural homestead in Lutumba, where he hung himself.

Mangisi also said that the couple did not have children. Dube had two boys from her previous marriage. The eldest child is doing Form 2, and the younger is 10.

“My sister had ZAR22 000 at home before she got arrested. After her release from prison, the money was missing. They quarrelled, and Muleya axed her on the head near the ear and left the axe next to her body on the floor in their bedroom,” said Mangisi. Masvingo Mirror