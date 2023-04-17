COPS RAID DRUGS DEN, NINE ARRESTED



POLICE in Bulawayo arrested nine suspects during a raid at a drug den in Entumbane suburb and seized an assortment of drugs and devices.

Drugs that include crystal meth, dagga as well as light bulbs, tablets, instruments used to inhale drugs and cigarette lighters were recovered in a night raid last Friday.

The latest case follows increasing cases of drug abuse in the suburb with 17 youths from Entumbane having been rushed to Ingutsheni Central Hospital after they overdosed crystal meth in January.

The drug abuse scourge has become a problem countrywide, forcing police to launch an operation targeting drug peddlers and users.

Most of those abusing drugs in the country are young people.

Last year, Government launched a National Drug Policy to fight the scourge.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube applauded police in Entumbane for the hard work they have been doing in fighting drug and substance abuse.

Insp Ncube identified the suspects as Davison Mvula (21), Albert Ncube (48), Casper Chandiwana (27), Anfile Ndlovu (18), Tinashe Nyamunda (21), Ronald Makuvaza (20), Steven Gwata, (22), Michael Ncube (20) and Ronald Mlambo (27).

Insp Ncube said police acted on a tip off they got from an anonymous person on March 14.

“When the police got to the house they found Davison Mvula who had some drugs on him and was arrested. Upon his arrest he implicated the other eight leading to their arrest on that same day,” he said.

Insp Ncube said residents must continue working with the police to ensure that drug lords are exposed.

“As police, we want to warn all those peddling drugs that we will never rest until sanity is brought back into our country and this suburb. I would like to applaud the police in Entumbane for working very hard in exposing all the drug peddlers. They are able to pick any drop of drug that touches the ground so members should be warned that they will be caught if they try to sell drugs,” he said.

Entumbane residents’ secretary under Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association, Ms Khethiwe Tshuma said the majority of people selling drugs in the suburb are women.

Among other effects, she said drug and substance abuse is making youths in the suburb very disrespectful and lose a sense of purpose in life.

“Since 2016 we have been facing a serious challenge with drugs and the majority of these people who are selling are women. They are people we see every day and have to live in harmony with because there is nothing we can do. It would be better if it was children selling to each other but it is rather old people who are responsible for giving our children these drugs. These people I am talking about all have families of their own and children who are very old yet they still go on and do this,” said Ms Tshuma.

She said she was shocked when she discovered the house which was raided is located opposite Manyewu Primary School.

She pleaded with the police to conduct raids periodically at places that they know have a history of selling drugs such as the one that was raided last Friday.

“Since police now have an idea that the place is a drug base they should do constant patrols in that area and make sure they protect school children because once they are done with school they end up visiting that place,” she said.

Another resident, Mr Nkosentsha Mlilo said the house where the drugs were found is popularly known as Migalo to youths and they enjoy spending their time there in groups.

He said the youths, some in school uniform, spend most of their time at corners and houses where drugs are sold.

Mr Mlilo said the fact that the house is opposite a primary school is worrisome because it exposes a lot of young children to drugs.

“Despite all the hard work we are doing the situation here is very difficult. We have neighbours who are known for being drug lords and even if we do campaigns people are still continuing with selling drugs even in broad daylight.

“We can see the police are working but stricter laws should be introduced in courts that if someone is found selling drugs they get punished without considering the amount of drugs they were found with because that way people will not even think of selling and abusing drugs,” said Mr Mlilo. – Chronicle