COP ATTACKS WIFE OVER MISSING CASH

A Concession-based police officer allegedly severely assaulted his wife following a misunderstanding over some money.
Takemore Rufarokuda (40) appeared before magistrate Joshua
Nembaware facing a domestic violence charge last week.
The state led by Precious Khanye alleged that on March
28, Rufarokuda accused his wife, Kudzai
Matsuro, of misplacing some money meant for their upkeep.
He assaulted his wife all over the body using open hands
before attempting to strangle her.
She managed to escape and filed a police report leading to
his arrest.
The matter continues on April 14. Standard
