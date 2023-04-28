CONVICT MOLESTS PRISON GUARD'S DAUGHTER

A Mutare Farm Prison inmate who has been in jail for the past 17 years after being convicted of rape and is set to be released in June next year probably learnt nothing during his lengthy jail term as he molested an 11-year-old prison officer’s child on Independence Day.

Pangi Musira, aged 42, whose address was only given as Mutare Farm Prison, was now an A Class prison inmate at Mutare Farm Prison.

An A Class prison inmate, in local prisons and correctional terms, is one whose movement restrictions within the prison have been relaxed after serving the greater part of their jail term and is about to be released.

Manicaland police spokesperson, Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed that the case was reported at Hobhouse Police Station and investigations are underway.

“We received a report on the matter and investigations are underway before the matter is taken to court. Basically, the issue involves Pangi Musira of Mutare Farm Prison, aged 42, who is facing allegations of indecent assault after he forcibly kissed and fondled the breasts of an 11-year-old girl. The incident happened on April 18,” said Inspector Muzondo.

When The Manica Post visited Mutare Farm Prison late last week, the incident was the talk of the area.

One resident at the correctional facility, who could not be named due to issues of protocol, confided in this newspaper that the rape inmate invited the child to a secluded place behind the canteen and molested her thinking that no one was seeing him.

“What we have gathered is that the child came to the canteen. She wanted a pen. On her way back, the inmate invited her to the gazebo behind the canteen.

“When he thought no one was paying attention, he fondled her breasts and kissed her. I am sure even the child is narrating what happened to her,” said the source.

The matter is expected to appear in court soon. Manica Post