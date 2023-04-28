CONVICT MOLESTS PRISON GUARD'S DAUGHTER

A Mutare Farm Prison inmate who has been in jail for the past 17 years after being convicted of rape and is set to be released in June next year probably learnt nothing during his lengthy jail term as he molested an 11-year-old prison officer’s child on Independence Day.
Pangi Musira, aged 42, whose address was only given as
Mutare Farm Prison, was now an A Class prison inmate at Mutare Farm Prison.
An A Class prison inmate, in local prisons and correctional
terms, is one whose movement restrictions within the prison have been relaxed
after serving the greater part of their jail term and is about to be released.
Manicaland police spokesperson, Inspector Nobert Muzondo
confirmed that the case was reported at Hobhouse Police Station and
investigations are underway.
“We received a report on the matter and investigations are
underway before the matter is taken to court. Basically, the issue involves
Pangi Musira of Mutare Farm Prison, aged 42, who is facing allegations of
indecent assault after he forcibly kissed and fondled the breasts of an
11-year-old girl. The incident happened on April 18,” said Inspector Muzondo.
When The Manica Post visited Mutare Farm Prison late last
week, the incident was the talk of the area.
One resident at the correctional facility, who could not be
named due to issues of protocol, confided in this newspaper that the rape
inmate invited the child to a secluded place behind the canteen and molested
her thinking that no one was seeing him.
“What we have gathered is that the child came to the
canteen. She wanted a pen. On her way back, the inmate invited her to the
gazebo behind the canteen.
“When he thought no one was paying attention, he fondled
her breasts and kissed her. I am sure even the child is narrating what happened
to her,” said the source.
The matter is expected to appear in court soon. Manica Post
0 comments:
Post a Comment