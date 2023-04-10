CHIVAYO BUYS HIS CHURCH LEADER TWO CARS



WICKNELL Chivayo’s church leader is a very blessed man.

The businessman has just bought him a 2023 Toyota Hilux GR Sport and also handed his wife a 2023 Toyota Fortuner XV gift.

The combined price of the two vehicles must be about US$132 000 before duty is paid.

The expensive gifts are for Lawrence Lavious Katsiru and his wife Katsiru.

Chivayo is a member of the Johanne Masowe eChishanu church. In videos posted by Chivayo, his followers feel the same cars are a thank you gift for prayers granted over his trying period leading to a recent court victory.

The businessman, together with his company Intratrek Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited was recently acquitted of misappropriating US$5,6 million for the 100MW Gwanda Solar Project.

Seemingly still in a celebratory mood, Chivayo posted:

“Chino tanga itsitsi nerudo kozouya kunamata. As a small way of celebrating Easter, I decided to buy my church leader and his beautiful wife brand new cars.

“A 2023 Toyota Hilux and 2023 Toyota Fortuner VX, never be fooled or misled by anyone who tells you church is free or zvaMwari ndezvee mahara.

“In our church the Holy Spirit always speaks about loving one another and the power of giving, even in the Holy Bible scripture speaks about love, forgiveness and sharing.

“All you can see in these videos is sincere celebration, love and happiness,” reads parts of the post.

The businessman claims church leaders must be taken care of at all cost.

“Our Churches are a success because they are led and run by committed and devoted leaders.

“No harm in doing your best where you can to always look after them.

“Ukaona iwe uine munda wemotokari, mutungamiri weku church kwako kana pastor, kana priest vachifamba ne mountain bike kana ne tsoka ziva kuti iwewe hausati waziva chinonzi kunamata.

“From the bottom of my heart, I say congratulations to you Mr Lawrence Lavious Katsiru and Mrs Violet Katsiru. Mwari akuchengetei murambe muchiti tungamirira ku Johane Masowe.

Marondera branch, muzita rake baba nere mwana komana nere mweya mutsvene . . . AMEN . . . ” reads the post.

According to experts, the 2023 Toyota Hilux GR Sport is the “boldest and most powerful version of the special edition to date.

“The new top-end model has the same wider track and extended wheel-arch fender flares as the recently updated Toyota HiLux Rogue, but gains all-terrain tyres, heavy-duty suspension, rear recovery points, and heavy-duty ‘rock sliders’ instead of side-steps.

The Toyota HiLux GR Sport gains paddle shifters on the steering wheel for drivers who want to manually select ratios in the revised six-speed automatic gearbox, which has been recalibrated to handle the extra power and sportier driving.

“The 2023 Toyota HiLux GR Sport also gains four-wheel-disc brakes (replacing the rear drum brakes, as with the latest version of the Toyota HiLux Rogue) and new lower control arms for the front suspension. H Metro