CCC SPEAKS ON SITTING MPs

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) claims that its candidate selection criteria is not intended to exclude current Members of Parliament or councillors, but rather to allow citizens to rate their performance.

The opposition party said although it ‘needs new leaders’ it cannot disqualify individuals based on their previous service.

“The quest for new leadership with capacity does not mean there were people without capacity in the current august House and local authorities. There are people who have served well and it is on that basis on which people will make their choices,” said CCC deputy national spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba on Morning Asakhe, a Twitter space show hosted by CITE on Tuesday.