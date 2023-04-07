CCC SET TO DUMP ALL SITTING COUNCILLORS IN MASVINGO

Though there are reports of violence across the country, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party successfully completed its first stage of the long process of candidate selection for the 2023 harmonized elections in Masvingo which is likely to result in a complete overhaul as all sitting councilors seem to have lost grip.
Though the process was done peacefully and secretly in Masvingo,
as the party is hiding information about the nominations, investigations have revealed that all the 10 wards that falls under Masvingo City
nominated Advocate Nelson Chamisa as the Presidential Candidate and five
nominations were made for Masvingo Urban Seat.
Advocate Martin Mureri garnered seven nominations, which
means he was nominated in all seven wards that form Masvingo Urban constituency
after delimitation. Fellow lawyer and Masvingo City Mayor Collen Maboke got
four nominations.
Other aspirants Sam Chapfudza and Gibson Murinye got one
nomination each while another aspirant Kingsley Sibanda failed to get a single
nomination.
If the number of nominations is anything to go by, Mureri,
who stood in 2018 and lost to Zanu PF’s Against Chiteme in ward 8, is likely to
get a chance to represent the party.
Mureri contested for ward 8 council seat in 2018 and lost
to Zanu PF’s Against Chiteme. He is a human rights lawyer who has been
representing party members facing politically motivated arrests.
Mureri has been loyal to the party and the president and he
is likely to pass the second stage of vetting where they are said to be looking
for integrity. In terms of morality, Mureri has no known bad record and that
can work to his advantage.
He is also reported to be the party president Nelson
Chamisa’s favorite.
On the other hand, Maboke a popular lawyer with Ruvengo and
Maboke law firm is the current Masvingo City Mayor, a shrewd politician who
snatched the mayoral seat in council on the ninth hour from the party President
Nelson Chamisa’s favorite and then ward 4 councilor Godfrey Kurauone who had
come with an acceptance speech on the Election Day.
While that can work to his advantage, it can also be a
disadvantage since his loyalty to the party will be questioned. Chamisa is said
to be determined to surround himself with loyalists and Maboke’s defiance of
Chamisa’s directives could be his undoing.
He is also alleged to be still loyal to MDC-Alliance leader
Douglas Mwonzora since he has never been seen in public wearing yellow.
He is also accused of failing to confront Zanu PF on some
decisions in council with the recent incident being the official opening of a
council clinic which was opened by Zanu PF under his watch. Though he had vowed
to make sure they will do another official reopening, nothing has materialized
so far.
In local authorities, ward 1 sitting councilor Alderman
Sellina Maridza garnered more nominations ahead of others. Others who were
nominated include Challenge Musara, Rungamayi Muzenda, Justin Paradza, Energy
Bara, Edie Maruta, Bwanyali Mostaf, Henry Musadaidzwa and Lokhanyiso Ndlovu.
However, Maridza could fail the second stage as people are
calling for new faces at the Town House. She has popularity in the ward but her
level of education could work against her as well.
In ward 2, Advocate Frank Chirairo and ward 3 sitting
councilor Rocky Kamuzonda who was moved to ward 2 because of the delimitation
exercise had almost equal number of nominations.
However, Rocky’s chances are slim. Owing to his alleged
links to Zanu PF, his integrity would be questioned. He is also being
questioned after driving a top range vehicle barely five months after his
election.
Other nominees are Linnet Sibanda and Anotida Chiwara.
In ward 3, Maxwell Manduna, one Nyama, Vaida Magomo and
Killnorne Gumbo were nominated and Manduna got more votes ahead of others.
In ward 4, sitting councilor Alec Tabe is said to have lost
on nominations to Sekwidzai Shayamano. Shayamano has an advantage of being a
woman and is a new contestant.
On the other hand Tabe is one of the few councilors who
managed to put his ward development fund to good use, having drilled a borehole
in KMP. He is also charismatic and talks sense in council chambers.
Other contestants who got nominations are Fidelis Tonhodzai
Makumbinde and Vengai Musara.
In ward 5, sitting councilor Daniel Mberikunashe is alleged
to have gotten more nominations ahead of Hardwork Mugota, Alexio Mupfugami,
Munyaradzi Mhlanga and Admire Mufamba.
Mberi is nephew to Chamisa and that could work to his
advantage. However, his major undoing is that he has been in council for two
terms. He also scored very little just like his fellow CCC councilors when they
were rated by a local Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Cotrad.
In ward 6, Peter Mapulanga had more nominations than former
provincial member Wilstaff Sitemere who once contested Masvingo North
Parliamentary seat and is said to have garnered seven nominations and another
nominee Regina Chivanga who is said to have gotten a few nominations.
In ward 7, Struggle Nyahunda could win the contest as he is
said to be leading by a bigger margin ahead of Tafara Masimba, Prosper
Tingirindi a renowned activist and Chrispen Makuvaza.
Jonah Wakurawarerwa could represent ward 8 if nominations
are anything to go by. He got more nominations ahead of ward 7 sitting
councilor Richard Musekiwa. There is also Advocate Oman Mafa and Sam Mpofu
Wakurawarerwa manages the party’s provincial Social Media
platforms and is said to be a hard worker when it comes to party business. He
is said to have offered transport to a number of first time voters in Masvingo.
Musekiwa’s undoing is that he has been in council for two
terms and over the period he has amassed a number of properties which people
say he thinks of himself ahead of the electorate. He now have a fleet of
vehicles, houses and shops in Masvingo. He also had low marks from Cotrad
rankings.
In ward 9, sitting councillor Babylon Beta stepped down
leaving Thomas Mbetu with an upper hand. Mbetu gannered seven nominations ahead
of Bernad Muchokwa and Paul Rimai.
Mbetu is the darling of the people having worked with
resident associations like Masvingo United Residents and Ratepayers Alliance
(MURRA).
Benic Muchokwa is a pirate taxi driver who plies Masvingo
Rhodene route and that makes him a bit popular with residents. However, he
moved recently from ward 3 where he grew up and is renting in the leafy suburb.
In ward 10, Allan Moyo is likely to go it alone as he went
uncontested. Moyo is believed to be an equal match for Zanu PF’s Sengerayi Manyanga
who is seeking a second term. However, he could be facing an uphill task since
the seat has been won by Zanu PF since time immemorial since it houses Zimbabwe
National Army’s 4 infantry brigade. TellZimNews
