CCC BIGWIGS FEEL THE HEAT

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) bigwigs are in a last-minute rush to influence supporters to endorse them in the party’s supporters-centred candidate selection process, where the party’s Young Turks have come out in full force to challenge long-standing members.
Some of the party bigwigs have been MPs since 2000,a year
after the opposition MDC was formed.
They have been winning the party’s primary elections.
However, the current system where the party is using a
citizens’ nomination process is giving the bigwigs a torrid time as Young Turks
are emerging to challenge the status quo.
The selection process begins with nominations, and
selection of candidates will be done through consensus by community members
after grassroots members were given the opportunity to choose the leaders they
want to represent them in the upcoming elections.
The nomination process has seen new faces emerging to
battle it out for National Assembly, Senate and local authority seats.
This has forced incumbents to up the ante in the fight to
retain their positions.
Since Thursday, party bigwigs have been criss-crossing
their constituencies canvassing for endorsement to stand in this year’s general
election.
Reports of vote-buying emerged in some constituencies where
sitting legislators were allegedly giving supporters money to buy their
allegiance.
Insiders told NewsDay that youthful candidates also
dominated the local authority seat nominations across the country.
Vetting of the candidates is currently underway, and the
party is expected to announce the nominated candidates tomorrow.
CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba described the selection
process as “exciting” as it was a no-holds-barred contest where citizens had
the final say.
“The process is an intergenerational one,” Siziba said.
“It has put everyone on board. We have seen nominees from
all races, ethnicities, age groups, professional backgrounds, war veterans,
women — everyone. It is exciting. The process is demonstrating the democratic
credentials of the party. The citizens are at the forefront. Citizens are
leading. It will be exciting. Watch the space. There will be citizens’
caucuses, where the nominees will present themselves before the citizens, with
their manifestos. The citizens will decide.”
CCC founding leader Nelson Chamisa was unanimously endorsed
as the party’s presidential candidate.
In Warren Park, nomination was abandoned after supporters
aligned to incumbent legislator, Shakespeare Hamauswa clashed with rival
groups.
Notable bigwigs who include Tendai Biti of Harare East
constituency, Judith Tobaiwa of Kwekwe Central, and Daniel Molokela of Hwange
Central were nominated almost unanimously.
Harare West incumbent MP Joanah Mamombe is being challenged
by Vongai Tome.
New entrant Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi is challenging
Mabvuku-Tafara sitting MP James Chidhakwa.
Senior CCC member David Coltart was nominated for the
Bulawayo ward 4 local authority seat.
Thokozani Khupe is likely to tussle with Zanu PF’s Mthuli
Ncube for the Cowdray Park constituency.
Party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere was nominated for the Mt
Pleasant constituency seat, while Siziba
will likely represent the party in the Pelandaba-Tshabalala seat.
Sitting Bulawayo Central MP Nichola Watson has also been
nominated to retain her seat.
In Chikomba West constituency, three-time opposition
candidate Anthony Mutodza stepped down for the National Assembly seat and threw
his hat for the senatorial post.
Liberation war veteran Egypt Chitauro was nominated for the
Chikomba West seat.
Job Sikhala Jnr has been nominated to contest the Zengeza
West constituency seat, which is currently occupied by his father, Job Sikhala
who has been in jail since June last year on a charge of inciting public
violence.
The son of the late MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai,
Richard was nominated for the Norton constituency seat. Newsday
