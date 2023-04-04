BOY (17) IMPREGNATES GIRL (15)

A 17-year-old school boy has been hauled before courts for under-age sex with a 15-year old girl whom he impregnated.

The Mashonaland East learner pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared before Mbare magistrate Mrs Elizabeth Chivangwe. The matter was remanded to April 11 pending the submission of a report by probation officers on HIV test results for preparation of the appropriate sentence.

The court heard that in July last year that the boy convinced his girlfriend to escort him to Arcadia Sports Club where they were intimate, and that this activity continued on many other occasions. In January this year, the girl’s parents noticed physical changes and took her to a doctor where it was discovered that she was pregnant. She implicated her teenage lover who was arrested. Herald