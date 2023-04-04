BOY (17) IMPREGNATES GIRL (15)

A 17-year-old school boy has been hauled before courts for under-age sex with a 15-year old girl whom he impregnated.
The Mashonaland East learner pleaded guilty to the charges
when he appeared before Mbare magistrate Mrs Elizabeth Chivangwe. The matter
was remanded to April 11 pending the submission of a report by probation
officers on HIV test results for preparation of the appropriate sentence.
The court heard that in July last year that the boy
convinced his girlfriend to escort him to Arcadia Sports Club where they were
intimate, and that this activity continued on many other occasions. In January
this year, the girl’s parents noticed physical changes and took her to a doctor
where it was discovered that she was pregnant. She implicated her teenage lover
who was arrested. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment