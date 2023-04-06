ANOTHER ZEBRA KISS BUS CRASHES : TRADERS CHEAT DEATH

AT least 13 traders were seriously injured when a Zebra Kiss bus travelling from Zambia was involved in an accident at the 133km peg near Maningwa Mountain along the Harare-Chirundu Highway this morning.

Maningwa Mountain is popularly known as “Gomo Redhiziri” in local parlance.

The other 43 and the bus crew sustained minor injuries.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove said upon approaching the accident site, the driver lost control of the bus and swerved to the left before the bus landed on its side.

“13 passengers sustained serious injuries and were referred to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital,” she said.

According to some of the passengers, the driver who is believed to have been speeding lost control of the bus.

“The driver was speeding and to avoid hitting an oncoming vehicle, he swerved to the left before it landed on its side,” one passenger said.

Most of the passengers were sleeping when the accident occurred.

Inspector Chitove encouraged motorists to adhere to traffic rules as the nation joins the rest of the world to celebrate the Easter Holidays starting tomorrow. Herald