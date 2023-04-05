ANOTHER RAPE CHARGE FOR NIGHTCLUB MANAGER

TWO more charges, including an additional rape charge, have been added to the counts which nightclub manager, Ronald Ngwenya, is now facing.
His trial finally opened in Harare yesterday with the State
making two additional charges.
Ngwenya was initially facing one count of rape.
But, the State yesterday amended the charges, after some
consideration, and added another rape and indecent assault charge.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges when he appeared
before magistrate Clever Tsikwa.
The trial continues on April 14.
Ngwenya was accused of raping his 13-year-old niece twice
and indecently touching her on the night of December 11 last year.
The State led by Loveit Muringwa opened its case by leading
evidence from the girl in camera.
Her testimony and cross examination took about three hours
and she was dismissed from further attendance.
When the trial resumes on April 14, the State will lead
evidence from another star witness, the maid.
She was the first person the girl revealed the alleged
rapes to and she helped her make a police report.
In his defence outline, Ngwenya told the court that he
never committed the offences, saying he had raised her as his own daughter from
the age of six.
Ngwenya said he was shocked by the allegations which he
described as malicious.
He claimed the motive twas o tarnish his image and
character.
He said he no longer enjoyed cordial relations with the
girl’s biological father, who is his brother-in-law. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment