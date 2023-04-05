ANOTHER RAPE CHARGE FOR NIGHTCLUB MANAGER

TWO more charges, including an additional rape charge, have been added to the counts which nightclub manager, Ronald Ngwenya, is now facing.

His trial finally opened in Harare yesterday with the State making two additional charges.

Ngwenya was initially facing one count of rape.

But, the State yesterday amended the charges, after some consideration, and added another rape and indecent assault charge.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges when he appeared before magistrate Clever Tsikwa.

The trial continues on April 14.

Ngwenya was accused of raping his 13-year-old niece twice and indecently touching her on the night of December 11 last year.

The State led by Loveit Muringwa opened its case by leading evidence from the girl in camera.

Her testimony and cross examination took about three hours and she was dismissed from further attendance.

When the trial resumes on April 14, the State will lead evidence from another star witness, the maid.

She was the first person the girl revealed the alleged rapes to and she helped her make a police report.

In his defence outline, Ngwenya told the court that he never committed the offences, saying he had raised her as his own daughter from the age of six.

Ngwenya said he was shocked by the allegations which he described as malicious.

He claimed the motive twas o tarnish his image and character.

He said he no longer enjoyed cordial relations with the girl’s biological father, who is his brother-in-law. H Metro