ANOTHER DRUG MULE NABBED AT RGM AIRPORT

A 71-year-old foreign national has been arrested at the Robert Mugabe International Airport while trying to smuggle drugs worth $3 million.

Hans Arne Ingemar Petersson (71) was arrested by alert police detectives at the RGM with 3kgs heroin stashed in a plastic bag that was in one of his traveling bags.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“On 08 April 2023, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare acted on the received information and arrested a foreign national, Hans Arne Ingemar Petersson (71) at RGM Airport, in connection with possession of 3kgs of Heroin with an estimated street value of ZWL$ 3 400 000.00.

“The drugs were recovered stashed in a plastic bag, which was in a false compartment created in a suitcase,” said Ass Comm Nyathi. Chronicle