70 LOSE US$300K IN CEMENT SCAMS

At least 70 people lost US$300 000 to bogus cement dealers who lied that they were selling the product at a ve low price in Harare.
The two suspects identified as Andy Baleni alias Mambo
Ndini and Tinashe Zimunya were operating a shop known as Koffie and King
Hardware situated along Mbuya Nehanda Street.
They advertised through various social media platforms and
radio purporting to be selling the cement at a low price.
This resulted in several people responding and paying
various amounts on the pretext that they would get their cement after seven
days.
The victims were however duped by the suspects who have
since gone into hiding.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said they were looking for the suspects.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with fraud cases
involving purported sale of cement “on special offer” to unsuspecting members
of the public through advertisements on social media and radio stations by a
company known as Koffie and King Hardware allegedly situated at 10 Mbuya
Nehanda Street, Harare.
“The suspects, Andy Baleni also known as Mambo Ndini whose
last known address is Flat 3 GlenLorne, Chishawasha, Harare and Tinashe Zimunya
advertised cement on radio and social media platforms at very low prices and
alleged special offer thereby luring the unsuspecting transacting public.
” Delivery of the purported cement was said to be done
within seven days after payment for the consignment. Resultantly, more than 70
victims fell for the scam and were defrauded approximately USD$300 000. The
Zimbabwe Republic Police is now appealing for information which may lead to the
arrest of the accused persons,” he said.
He implored members of the public to exercise due diligence
before making any payments as this scam is now pointing fingers to the
possibility of a pyramid scheme through the alleged sale of cement. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment