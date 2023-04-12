13 KILLED IN HORROR BUS ACCIDENT

THIRTEEN people died and several others were seriously injured when a bus belonging to Timboon Coaches crashed at the five kilometre peg along the Chivhu-Murambinda Road yesterday morning.
The bus had 40 passengers on board and was en route to
Harare.
In a separate accident, four people died and four others were
injured when the driver of a Toyota Quantum they were travelling in lost
control of the vehicle which veered off the road and overturned several times
before landing on its wheels.
The accident occurred at the five kilometre peg along
Murehwa-Madicheche Road on Friday at about 9am.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the fatal accidents in a statement.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reports a fatal road traffic
accident in which a Harare-bound Timboon bus which had 40 passengers crashed at
the five kilometre peg along Chivhu-Murambinda Road on April 16, 2023, around
6:30am. Thirteen people, including the driver, died,” he said.
Circumstances surrounding the horror crash are still not
clear but there was no other vehicle involved in the accident.
The injured were taken to hospital.
On the Murehwa accident Asst Comm Nyathi said: “The ZRP
reports a fatal road traffic accident that occurred at the five kilometre peg
along Murehwa-Madicheche Road on April 14, 2023, at around 9am where a motorist
who was driving a Toyota Quantum vehicle with eight occupants, lost control of
the vehicle which veered off the road and overturned several times before
landing on its wheels. As a result, two people died on the spot while two others
died on admission to Murehwa Hospital. Four others were severely injured.”
Asst Comm Nyathi said police would reveal more details on
the Chivhu accident in due course.
One of the Chivhu accident survivors, Mr Simon Marufu of
Nharira Village, said when he boarded the bus there was mist and rain showers.
“The weather was foggy and there was mist. I boarded the bus around 6am .I
don’t know what happened later.”
Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Passenger Transport Organisation
said it was saddened by the loss of life in the Chivhu accident.
ZPTO chairman, Dr Samson Nhanhanga, said: “We are saddened
by the accident that occurred in Chivhu yesterday. Timboon Coaches company is
one of our members.
“We wish a speedy recovery to all the injured and we
commiserate with the families who lost their loved ones.
“Currently we are co-operating with the police as they
conduct their investigations. We are all also assisting the injured and the
bereaved. As bus operators, we will continue to prioritise the safety of our
passengers.”
Meanwhile, police have released names of the 10 people who
died in an accident which occurred along Harare-Masvingo highway on April 7,
2023.
The victims have been positively identified by their next
of kin.
They are Alfred Nyoni (42), Elizabeth Siwela (67), Fadzai
Chikono (48), Juliet Mapfumo (63), Tawanda Chazunguza (age not given), Farai
Chinyama (65), Godloves Zhou (four months) and Juliet Chauke, all from Gokwe.
The 10th victim was identified as Peter Maputi (49) from
Chegutu.
The police appealed to motorists to exercise extreme
caution on the country’s roads to safeguard human lives. Herald
