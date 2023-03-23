ZIMBABWEAN DROWNS IN CAPE TOWN

Cape Town - A photo opportunity by a trio on the rocks in Hermanus ended in tragedy on Tuesday after one of the men drowned.
According to the NSRI Hermanus, its duty crew and the
police were activated following witness reports of three men, believed to be
Zimbabweans, being swept by the waves into the surf.
On arrival at the scene, it was found two men had managed
to reach the shore and were safely out of the water.
A search commenced for the missing man. Minutes into the
search, he was located and recovered from the surf on to the NSRI rescue craft.
“He was brought to the NSRI Hermanus rescue station where
CPR efforts were commenced by NSRI medics and an NSRI paramedic. They were
joined by WC Government Health EMS paramedics. After extensive efforts to
resuscitate the man were exhausted, he was declared deceased,” the organisation
said.
The rescue organisation said the survivors were transported
to hospital by emergency ambulance, while the body of the man was taken into
the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.
Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk confirmed a foreign national
died during a drowning incident near a hotel in Hermanus. Van Wyk said an inquest
was opened for investigation.
Cape Argus
0 comments:
Post a Comment