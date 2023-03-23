ZIMBABWEAN DROWNS IN CAPE TOWN

Cape Town - A photo opportunity by a trio on the rocks in Hermanus ended in tragedy on Tuesday after one of the men drowned.

According to the NSRI Hermanus, its duty crew and the police were activated following witness reports of three men, believed to be Zimbabweans, being swept by the waves into the surf.

On arrival at the scene, it was found two men had managed to reach the shore and were safely out of the water.

A search commenced for the missing man. Minutes into the search, he was located and recovered from the surf on to the NSRI rescue craft.

“He was brought to the NSRI Hermanus rescue station where CPR efforts were commenced by NSRI medics and an NSRI paramedic. They were joined by WC Government Health EMS paramedics. After extensive efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted, he was declared deceased,” the organisation said.

The rescue organisation said the survivors were transported to hospital by emergency ambulance, while the body of the man was taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk confirmed a foreign national died during a drowning incident near a hotel in Hermanus. Van Wyk said an inquest was opened for investigation.

Cape Argus