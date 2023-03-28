ZIM ACTOR BASHES WIFE IN SA

SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean actor, Jerome Galiao, has been arrested for allegedly bashing his wife, Nerissa.
Jerome, 38, who is known for starring in South African
soap, Scandal, as Dr Nyasha Mugari, is expected to appear in court today,
facing a domestic violence charge.
The matter was reported yesterday at Linden Police Station
under reference number CAS 280/3/2023.
Contacted for comment, his wife Nerissa demanded some
privacy.
“I want some privacy at this time,” said Nerissa.
A close source told H-Metro: “Jerome is in police custody
in Randburg. He was arrested last night for domestic violence.
“He is in the cells and will appear in court on Tuesday
(today).
“You can contact
SAPS for more information. This is not the first time he has bashed her.”
Jerome made a breakthrough as an actor on the Zimbabwean
drama series, Estate Blues, and was also a presenter on the ZBC show,
Youth.com.
He made his first appearance as a new character on e.tv’s
soap, Scandal, on December 28 last year.
Jerome is also a model and has featured on a number of TV
adverts for leading brands like Playboy, Spar Braai Master, Standard Bank and
Outsurance.
He is also a fitness trainer, who spends a lot of his time
in the gym and is a brown belt judo marshal.
He has always portrayed himself just like an ordinary folk
next door.
“I am a Zimbabwean by birth, born in Harare and grew up in
Ardbennie/Mbare,” he told myafrikamag.com.
“Yes, I grew up in the hood, climbing trees in the yard and
playing slug (foozeball) at the shops like most kids.
“I went to Ardbennie Primary School then on to Prince
Edward Boys High School.”
He added: “I just want to say to all those who follow me and
have seen my journey thank you for those little inspiring messages.
“From here I can only go further up the ladder. I am now
living the dream as my reality.
“If ever you want something, go for it, do not let anyone
sidetrack you or say it’s not possible.
“As long as you believe you can and the vision is one that
is attainable, stay consistent, don’t worry about who you might lose along the
way.
“You will meet the right people at the finish line who are
waiting to celebrate you.” H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment