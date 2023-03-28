WOMAN ROBBED, STRIPPED NAKED

A 24-year-old woman from Shurugwi was robbed of USD$80 cash and a cellphone before being stripped naked after she got into a pirate taxi which was being used by robbers in Gweru last night.
Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel
Mahoko said the complainant boarded a pirate Honda fit at the Shurugwi hiking
point in Gweru last night when she was robbed after only travelling for about
2km along the Gweru-Shurugwi highway.
“Soon after she boarded a pirate taxi, the driver drove
towards Shurugwi but after passing Gweru Provincial Hospital, he pulled off the
road,” said Insp Mahoko.
He said two male suspects suddenly jumped out of the boot
and entered into the Honda fit.
“One of the suspects hit the complainant with an iron bar
on the forehead before they demanded cash, phone and hand bag. They then
ordered her to strip all her clothes before they shoved her out of the car
naked,” said Insp Mahoko.
He said the complainant then walked into Gweru Provincial
Hospital where she was later helped with clothes by some nurses.
“We urge commuters to always use formal means of public
transport and desist from using private pirate taxes,” he said. Herald
