WOMAN ROBBED, STRIPPED NAKED

A 24-year-old woman from Shurugwi was robbed of USD$80 cash and a cellphone before being stripped naked after she got into a pirate taxi which was being used by robbers in Gweru last night.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the complainant boarded a pirate Honda fit at the Shurugwi hiking point in Gweru last night when she was robbed after only travelling for about 2km along the Gweru-Shurugwi highway.

“Soon after she boarded a pirate taxi, the driver drove towards Shurugwi but after passing Gweru Provincial Hospital, he pulled off the road,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said two male suspects suddenly jumped out of the boot and entered into the Honda fit.

“One of the suspects hit the complainant with an iron bar on the forehead before they demanded cash, phone and hand bag. They then ordered her to strip all her clothes before they shoved her out of the car naked,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said the complainant then walked into Gweru Provincial Hospital where she was later helped with clothes by some nurses.

“We urge commuters to always use formal means of public transport and desist from using private pirate taxes,” he said. Herald