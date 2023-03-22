WOMAN QUITS MARRIAGE AFTER TWO WEEKS

A Harare businessman is hunting for his wife who left their matrimonial house just TWO weeks after their wedding ceremony two years ago.

Blessing Togarasei said he wedded Natasha Chamisa, after paying US$18 000 lobola, but things took a twist after their honeymoon.

He said Natasha, who was already pregnant, left without giving any reason.

Blessing said they tried to reconcile after the birth of his child in 2021.

But, things didn’t work out and he has never seen or heard about her whereabouts.

Blessing has been circulating a message on social media pleading for anyone, who knows about Natasha and his child’s whereabouts, to contact him.

He said he still loved his wife.

“I was charged US$18 000 but my wife is on the run with my child. I am looking for her and I will sue anyone who is staying with my wife for US$1 million.

“Her relatives say they do not know where she is. The child is not well and needs treatment at the hospital. You may make fun of my situation, but I want my sick son so I can get him good treatment.

“Apa my wife has blocked me.”

He said during the Covid-19 lockdown, a certain pastor approached him and told him that Natasha had been chosen for him by God.

“I took his advice and married her. But when she discovered that I was still building, when she expected to find a fully-furnished house, she just changed.

“She would provoke me hoping that I would retaliate by assaulting her, but I did not. I then invited her aunt over and Natasha told her that I am a liar and she didn’t see any future in me.”

He added: “During the conversation, she packed her bags and left.

“I supported her pregnancy and paid for all the bills and brought her back home after some deliberations with her relatives.

“She tried to jump out of the car while we were on our way to church.

“The following Sunday I did not go with her only to come back to an empty house.”

Natasha later approached the Civil Court for maintenance demanding US$1 300 per month.

Natasha’s uncle, Sekuru Chamisa, said he was not aware of the developments. H Metro