WOMAN ATTACKED FOR SELLING UNDERWEAR TO MARRIED MAN

A BUDIRIRO woman has dragged her neighbour to court accusing her of insulting and assaulting her.

Abigail Kabudura told the court that Sarah Gamu calls her a prostitute every time they meet.

Magistrate Sharon Mashavire granted the application in favour of Kabudura.

“I sell underpants and her husband bought some from me. She then told me that she saw my number in her husband’s phone, I explained to her that her husband bought underwear from me.

“She is now accusing me of having an affair with her husband. Everytime she comes across me, she insults me by calling me a prostitute.

“She visited my place of residence in the company of five women, insulting and assaulting me, and I reported the case to the police.”

Meanwhile, a Harare woman has been told she can press charges and get her former husband arrested if he doesn’t pay maintenance for their children.

Benilda Chigwendere took her ex-husband, Lovemore Mugaganu to court claiming maintenance for the upkeep of their two minor children. Mugaganu offered US$40.

“I will give her US$40 and we will assist each other on school fees,” he said.

Chigwendere accepted the offer.

“I accepted, but the problem is he will only say it but will not do it when we get out of here.”

Magistrate Ayanda Dhlamini said, “now that he has been ordered by the court, if he does not pay, get him arrested.”

The order was granted by the court with the sum of US$40 plus half of the school fees. H Metro