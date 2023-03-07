WHY BONA QUITS MARRIAGE

THE marriage of Bona Mugabe, daughter of late President Mugabe, has now collapsed and yesterday she filed for divorce from Simba Chikore on the grounds that there was a total break down with no prospects for restoring the union.
The couple tied the knot on March 1, 2014, in a lavish
ceremony at her father’s private home in Harare’s plush Borrowdale. Thousands
of people attended the no-expense-spared family event broadcast live by the
ZBC-TV.
The wedding also drew the attention of the world after it
was attended by African heads of state and government and other high level
dignitaries.
Bona Nyapudzai Ouma Mugabe filed the papers at the High
Court yesterday seeking an order for a decree of divorce.
According to the court papers, the parties have lost all
love and affection for each other and have been living apart for more than nine
months. She cited Mr Chikore’s activities outside marriage as one reason for
the breakdown.
The couple has three children aged seven, five and two.
Ms Mugabe sought full custody of the children arguing that
it was in their best interests but with Chikore granted access to them every
alternate weekend.
She also seeks maintenance for the children of US$2 700
monthly per child until they attain their majority or become self-sustaining,
whichever occurs first.”
Mugabe said during the subsistence of the marriage, the
parties jointly and individually acquired movable and immovable property but
dealing with the property issues in the divorce suit would delay the grant of
the divorce decree.
The couple’s wedding was billed as the wedding of the year.
They were showered with gifts that came to hundreds of thousands of US dollars
in cash, cattle and all manner of goodies from relatives, friends and visiting
heads of state and government among other VVIPs.
The gifts were unveiled at a cocktail after the official
ceremony. The late President Mugabe and former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe gave
the new family US$100 000 and 55 head of cattle.
A local mining company weighed in with another US$100 000.
Equatorial Guinea President Mr Teodoro Obiang Nguema
Mbasogo and his wife gave the newly weds
US$35 000.
Businessman Mr Ihmad Ahmed made a gift of US$50 000, while
Mr and Mrs Gabriel Mugabe showered the couple with US$25 000, plus 10 head of cattle.
ZAOGA (FIF) Qatar, where Mr Chikore is a senior elder, gave
him and his new wife US$2 600. Late Zambian President Mr Michael Sata and his
wife Dr Christine Kaseba congratulated the couple with a gift hamper worth
about US$4 000.
Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister then Mr
Nicholas Goche came in with US$2 000, while the Zimbabwe Republic Police —
represented by ex-Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri — presented the
newlyweds with US$10 000.
After the wedding, Bona and Simba went to Seychelles, on
the Indian Ocean, for their honeymoon. The honeymoon came courtesy of former
Tourism and Hospitality Minister Engineer Walter Mzembi. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment